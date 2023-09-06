Students are placed, refunds are sent, and Northern College considers the international student issue that saw the school rescind hundreds of acceptance letters closed.
As classes fill up for the fall semester on its campuses across the province, Northern College has found places on its Timmins, Kirkland Lake, and Haileybury campuses for 12 students whose acceptance letters were rescinded in early August. Hundreds more of those affected are heading to a Toronto-based school.
“All students who expressed interest in transferring their studies to Centennial and met the acceptance criteria are attending Centennial College,” said Kyle Gennings, Northern College communications and government relations officer, in an email to TimminsToday.
This year, Northern College revoked the acceptance letters of 503 international students — many hailing from India — after the number of student visas issued by the federal Ministry of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship far exceeded the Pures College of Technology’s capacity to run programs.
Pures College of Technology is a Toronto-based designated learning institution (DLI). A DLI is a school approved by a provincial or territorial government to host international students.
Northern College has been taking steps with Pures College to ensure a situation like this does not happen again.
Gennings said there have been some road bumps in the effort to support students through the situation.
“There are a handful of outstanding students that we have been unable to contact in India,” he said.
The college is also thanking its partners for helping sort out the issue.
“We are grateful for our partnership with Centennial College and BorderPass for making quick work of rectifying this issue, placing students first, and providing solutions in a timely manner,” he said.