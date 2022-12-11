Saturday, December 3 was a special day for the young and the young at heart in Wakaw as the Wakaw Lions Club hosted Santa Day in the Wakaw Rec Centre. Occupying one end of the curling rink was a huge bouncy house for the kids to enjoy as well as a smaller one for smaller bouncers. The bouncy houses were a huge hit as always because what kid doesn’t like to bounce like an uninhibited Tigger. For those who wanted a different kind of activity, the equipment was set up to provide opportunities to play pickleball, try out some hula hoops, practice their goal scoring or even play a bit of floor hockey. Upstairs in the Rec Centre kids could enjoy making crafts or watch the movie The Grinch Who Stole Christmas, while they waited for the arrival of the man in red.
For a cold and windy December day, the Rec Centre was an inviting warm place for families to come together and enjoy a free afternoon of activities while waiting for a chance to see Santa. The Lions Club has been coordinating visits from Santa for many years now and it is wonderful that in the midst of his hectic schedule, Santa takes time to stop in Wakaw every year to say hello. The Lions Club must of course be given credit for organizing Santa’s visits year after year even during the pandemic.
Santa’s arrival was, of course, the highlight of the afternoon and there was no shortage of little ones eager to meet and have their picture taken with Santa and a few bigger ones as well. No one can deny that the presence of the jolly man in red brings out the inner child in all of us and a twinkle to many an eye. The Lions Club has once again outdone themselves in providing family-friendly activities for our community.