As outdoor plant life slowly begins to wither as winter inevitably approaches, several events at the Taber Public Library blossom. Dawn Kondas, program coordinator at the Taber Public Library, provided a rundown of all the new things that are coming to the library.
“Basic computer help, that’s the program that always gets filled every month because we only take two people at a time,” said Kondas. “There’s a lady that comes in and helps others with learning how to run their own computers or their phones.”
This event will either occur at 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. and since the slots are limited, the library requests that you either call to pre-register or sign up at the front counter. The library also asks for you to please record what help you exactly need.
“On Friday, the Smash Brothers Tournament (goes) with the Taber Police. So, a couple of years ago, the Taber Police (Service) purchased the TV, and the (game) system for us, so we invite them to come and play against the kids every once in a while. That’s happening on Friday, October 7, and there is no age limit for that, anybody who wants to come. I think it’s Constable Chris Nguyen that is coming and the kids know him because he is the school resource officer, so that will be fun for them to play Smash Brothers against him.”
If you’re interested in throwing down against one of Taber’s police officers at this tournament, it will begin at 1:30 p.m.
“We took a break a bit with open mic but now we’re back for the first time on October 8.”
The open mic will be available from 1-3 p.m. The library does request for you to bring your own instruments, but beyond that nearly everything else will be provided. Beyond this, the library also encourages people to just come and listen to local talent that will be performing.
“Something new we have for October 12 is healthy eating for low German families and it is Tina Meggison, who is my contact for that, she is a low German nurse. She works for AHS and she’s doing these programs throughout southern Alberta. I thought let’s get her here too, to get low German families not only into the library but give them a program that is beneficial for everybody.”
This program will be held at 10 a.m. in the back rooms of the library — there are no supplies required to bring to participate in the event but the library asks that you pre-register with them before Oct. 12.
“We have an exciting thing — we are going to try and do a haunted house or a theme contest, and you have to make it out of cardboard,” said Kondas. “I have been collecting cardboard for a while, so if you need supplies, you can come pick them up here. Then we’re going to have the public vote on the ones that they like the best — you can either enter as an individual or as a family. It’s a family-friendly program, but it is also fun and we’ve tried doing the pumpkins in the past, but the pumpkins always froze. We really appreciated Molnar’s donating the pumpkins, but will try something different for this year because some of the kid’s creations didn’t make it to the actual day to be judged, though this is kind of more fair for everybody.”
This competition will begin Tuesday, Oct. 18 and will be open till Friday, Oct. 28, so if you’re interested in participating start thinking of some spooktacular ideas that you could make.
“Then later in the month, we have the seniors speaker series that we’ve been doing and this one is on home organizing. So, it is decluttering and downsizing, and that is Oct. 19 and will begin at 10:45 a.m. within the program room in the library. Once again, the library asks for individuals to pre-register for this event at the front counter."
"The bookworms are back, the book club, so if anybody wants to join the club, these guys are pretty mainstream they like reading popular — mostly fiction.”
The club will start up on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 11 a.m. if you’re interested or looking for more information you can call the library and new members are welcome to join. Events are not the only new thing that will be occurring at the library this month as Kondas briefly talked about how the library made their available outdoor living items more convenient for individuals to peruse.
“The other thing I want to mention, something that’s kind of new and awesome is all our outdoor living items we have been adding to that lately,” said Kondas. “What we’ve done is we’ve moved them all into the front into the cubbies up there and we’ve made photo albums. Instead of searching through every cubby looking for what you need, you can just flip through the photo albums to see what we have then you can go find it or ask for help to find it. There’s so much stuff in there now I think we’ve added at least 2,000 items so that’s kind of exciting. Hopefully, that will bring in a differ- ent crowd for us.”
Finally, Kondas mentioned how the library still has some openings for an event that will be held in November.
“Our Christmas Jingle and Craft Sale is coming up and there are still a few tables left for home base businesses for them to sell their products. It’s filling up fast and there’s always a waiting list, but as of right now there are a few tables left.”
The date that this event will be occurring is Friday, Nov. 18 from 4-8 p.m. and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. If you’re interested in signing up for a table, please contact the library.