Two years ago, the Township of Lake of Bays celebrated a ribbon cutting at Dorset Pavillion and Community Park, but now it's pulling out.
Private owners and the township have been working together under a lease agreement to maintain the Dorset Pavilion and Community Park, located at 101147 Main St., in good condition for residents.
CONTEXT
In 2011, the township entered into a lease agreement with the park's owner that allowed the property to be used by community members. Since then, the space has received improvements such as new restrooms, a pavilion and small soccer nets at no cost to the municipality.
In 2021, residents Don Tapscott and Ana P. Lopes, a married couple, became the park's owners and entered into a lease agreement with the township for another 10 years.
WHY DID THE COUNCIL DECIDE TO TERMINATE THE LEASE?
In 2022-2023, the township completed a Parks, Open Space and Recreation Strategy, which recommends the termination of the lease as this land is outside 'municipal boundaries.' The park, like half of Dorset, is located in Algonquin Highlands territory.
As part of the lease agreement, the township is responsible for paying all costs associated with the premises including all maintenance, hydro, insurance, and other utilities, and property taxes to the "Township of Algonquin Highlands on behalf of Donald Tapscott and Ana P. Lopes for the use of the property," according to the staff report.
Mayor Glover also expressed his support for cancelling the lease since, according to him, the municipality cannot maintain or invest efforts in this private property, especially as it is outside the township limits.
"We have no intention of closing the park. We're in full support of the park, and we've come into some situations with some understanding as to liability, how we're covered or not covered, so we're at a cross point," Mayor Glover said in the council meeting. "Now, we're looking at further developing the park, where we have to decide whether to continue."
Councillors Robert Lacroix, Nancy Tapley and George Anderson supported maintaining the lease, while the rest voted in favour of cancelling it.
WHAT IS THE OTHER SIDE OF THE COIN?
"My wife and I bought this park at the request of the community of Dorset and the Township of Lake of Bays for one purpose only, to keep it as a public resource. We are disappointed that the township has changed its mind and terminated the lease," said Tapscott.
Former Lake of Bays Mayor Bob Young said offering a service goes beyond borders.
"What does it matter where the piece of land is? Algonquin Highlands township has their fire station in Lake of Bays, but they manage and operate it," said Young. "We also opened this health hub to get a nurse practitioner station. But it is open to every resident in the area. Be they Algonquin Highlands or Lake of Bays, borders don't stop service giving."
There is a six-month window to decide the park's future, which is at risk if agreements are not reached. Tapscott said he hopes the township reverses the decision or Algonquin Highlands takes over the park.
"We don't believe it's private citizens' job to operate public facilities," said Tapscott. "If no government is prepared to do this, then we will have no choice but to close the park."
Julian Orlando Chaves is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Huntsville Forester. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.