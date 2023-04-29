Screen-Free Week is almost here. The international celebration, hosted by the non-profit Fairplay, takes place May 1-7, 2023. Schools, libraries, communities, and families around the world will organize events within their communities and within their homes, designed to help children turn off screens in order to connect with family, friends, nature, and their own creativity. Thousands of participating families will turn off televisions, computers, and video games, and turn on fun…in the garden, in the kitchen, and in their communities. The focus of Screen-Free Week is on entertainment screen media; media usage for work or school is the exception during Screen-Free Week.
One goal of Screen-Free Week is to allow kids unstructured time to generate their own screen-free play and activities. It is important in the early part of the week to schedule some family activities so that everyone can adjust to being screen-free and decide what “screen-free” will mean for your family. Include friends, relatives, and neighbors in what you are doing, even if for just one day or evening. Don’t forget to assess life without screens for a week with your child. Make a chart for each day of the week and list the activities that took place. What was your child’s favorite thing that they did during Screen-Free Week?
Life is about balance. Screen-Free Week is an important part of media literacy…rule one of media literacy is knowing when to turn it off. Media-literate kids and adults have broad interests and experiences that they can use to interpret the media they consume. Giving children the chance to play actively, develop relationships, and learn to evaluate options will help them to become more well-rounded people, better-educated citizens, more alert consumers-and be far more media literate. Regardless of the quality of media and whether or not it is deemed ‘educational’, there is no denying that time spent with screens overwhelms all other leisure activities. The purpose of Screen-Free Week is not to get into a debate about the quality of the programming, but instead to focus on creating, discovering, building, participating, and doing.
Screen technologies can be effective tools for communication, organization, and learning for older children, teens, and adults but there is little evidence that screen use has benefits for babies, toddlers, and young children. While some evidence indicates that preschoolers may learn from well-designed, developmentally appropriate screen media, most apps and programs categorized as “educational” have no evidence to support that claim. They also take time away from real-world experiences known and proven to be educational for young children. Building trust, responsiveness, attachment, and communication, is the primary work of parents/caregivers and young children in the home and in the classroom.
The creation of digital content that manipulates human behaviors, desires, and beliefs is referred to as “persuasive design.” Apps and programming that use persuasive design to manipulate children’s attention, attitudes, and desires undermine children’s ability to entertain themselves by promoting dependency on external entertainment and stimulation. (Many creative ideas grow out of boredom!) View shows alongside children so you are familiar with the content and confident it is age appropriate. Children learn best when they have the opportunity to discuss, question, and process what they see on screens. Calling out characters in shows directed towards children, for demonstrating unacceptable behaviours or beliefs helps children to recognize fallacies presented as fact and become critical views. Saying it out loud helps children grasp these concepts.
Spending time in nature is a multi-sensory, self-directed, non-commercial, and holistic experience that is proven to enhance health and well-being for individuals of all ages. In school-age children it boosts academic performance through improving focus and attention, enhancing creativity and imagination, and improving problem-solving skills. Time spent in nature is also shown to increase empathy, reduce stress levels, improve mood, reduce aggression, and increase impulse control. Physically it increases activity and fitness levels, reduces nearsightedness, increases vitamin D levels, and improves sleep.
Book recommendations (https://screentimenetwork.org/):
1000 Hours Outside: Activities to Match Green Time with Screen Time by Ginny Yurich The Big Book of Nature Activities by Jacob Rodenburg Nature Play Workshop for Families: A Guide to 40+ Outdoor Learning Experiences for All Seasons by Monica Wiedel-Lubinski
Infants, toddlers, and preschoolers are drawn to what is directly around them and less attracted to screen technologies when they are out of sight. Similar to managing sweets and treats, removing or covering devices reduce their appeal. Research shows that for young children their ability to regulate themselves along the quality and quantity of their sleep are just two areas that improved when screen activity and exposure are limited. Young children are not developmentally ready to understand or manage screen technology. Adult modeling and guidance directly impact how children understand and use screens.
Parents can foster screen awareness by keeping mealtimes and bedtimes screen-free. Have a designated common area for screens, for example, the living room, and put away or cover tv/tablet/computer when they are not being used. Out of sight, out of mind! Arrange areas for hands-on play and exploration. Ideas for healthy indoor play include the use of boxes, playdough, dolls, blocks, water play, puzzles, crayons/markers and paper, child-safe scissors and glue, books, books, and more books! Play items don’t have to be expensive store-bought items. Use whatever is around for toys — pots/pans, towels, empty toilet paper rolls, etc. This teaches children to be resourceful, creative, and less materialistic. Try to avoid pressure to always entertain young children. It is important for children to learn to soothe and entertain themselves and not always rely on an adult or a screen to entertain them.
For viewing programs or movies, use a TV instead of a tablet/smartphone since it stays in one place, is harder to flip between content, encourages compromise on viewing decisions, and creates a shared family culture. If using a tablet or phone, parents can use “guided access” mode on devices to limit children’s use to a single app. Ultimately, show, don’t tell. The old adage about actions speaking louder than words resonates in this instance as well. Young children learn best through adult modeling. If they see the adults in their lives more engaged with the device in their hand than the world around them, they too will learn to turn a blind eye to the world outside of the screen in front of them. Silence and lay aside phones whenever possible to show your child that family relationships are more important than screens.
If you’ve never participated in Screen-Free Week before, maybe this year is the time to give it a try.
Build screen-awareness with children’s books (https://screentimenetwork.org/):
When You Give a Mouse an iPhone by Ann Droyd
The Glowing Rectangle by Katie Friedman
Cami and Wyatt Have Too Much Screen Time by Stacy Bauer
Me, Myselfie and I by Jamie Lee Curtis
You’re Missing It by Brady Smith