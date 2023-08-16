In a matter of weeks students of all ages will return to the classroom for another Autumn of scholastic advancement.
For Indigenous students entering post-secondary, it is not always easy to adapt to the new environment.
“A lot of students who are coming from an Indigenous community and transitioning to Lethbridge College and the city of Lethbridge, they’re struggling with that transition because of cultural barriers.” says Lowell Yellowhorn, manager of Indigenous services at Lethbridge College.
“They’re in a foreign place, and that impacts our students.”
Though the environment itself can be daunting, he says there is more to it. “There have always been a lot of historical barriers when it comes to post-secondary educational success, and a lot of them are a result of trying to overcome different challenges associated with colonization,” Yellowhorn explains.
“The post-secondary education system, any education system, it's all been built off of colonization of Indigenous people and so that still remains a challenging barrier for our people because there's always a trust issue.” He adds that despite these obstacles, the Indigenous students at the college do very well.
Of the approximately 6,000 students enrolled at Lethbridge College currently, Yellowhorn says about seven per cent are Indigenous, though that number can fluctuate between five and 10 per cent. Fortunately for Indigenous students making the move to the college, Yellowhorn and his team at Indigenous Services are there to support them both academically and culturally.
“We have a dedicated student support lounge known as the Niitsitapi gathering place here on campus and it's kind of like the home base for Indigenous services. If you're looking to find cultural support that's where you go. We have crafting opportunities, we have ceremonial opportunities, we have walk-in services that a student can access while they're on campus.” He also adds that appointments and requests can be made virtually.
However, the relationships between Indigenous Services and students aren’t limited to the just the time spent enrolled. Yellowhorn explains that Lethbridge College plays an important role in the community. With many Indigenous students getting their start at the college, he believes in the value of regional stewardship, connecting prospective students with local student recruitment ambassadors to ensure that when new Indigenous students arrive there is a familiar face, and they can feel safer during what can be an intimidating new journey.
Though the college offers a variety of programs, there is one that stands out as being the most popular amongst the students Yellowhorn works with. “Child and youth care it is one of the most highly enrolled Indigenous student programs,” he says. “In that program, 30 per cent of the students enrolled are Indigenous.” He explains that the Child and youth care program leads to several other areas students can pursue, including child psychology, social work, and child welfare careers. “These are high Indigenous interaction careers, and our people want to make that change, our students see that as a focal point of making that change in their communities.”
As for the upcoming academic year, Yellowhorn says they’ve got quite a few activities and programs in the works, all of which centre around connection to the land and storytelling. “We’ve got some exciting stuff coming up during Truth and Reconciliation week,” he says. Truth and Reconciliation week spans from Sept. 25 – 30 this year, with the National Day of recognition being Sept. 30.