An archaeological study is required for the Rokeby Line erosion protection project at a cost of $5,000, Enniskillen Township Council learned at its meeting on Dec. 5. The project is to address erosion along Bear Creek, adjacent to Rokeby Line between Fairweather and Plowing Match roads.
The toe slope of Bear Creek has had its bank shift in recent years. This has caused the shoulder of the road has slumped and the guide rail has not been stable.
Work on a class environmental assessment began in April 2021 with the township receiving the final report in November. The solution recommended by the class environmental assessment is to shift Rokeby Line, the width of one lane, while protecting the slope and grading the erosion area. The second phase will involve further protecting the slope, but the area will be monitored after the first phase is completed to see if the second phase needs to be conducted.
“I can’t wait until we don’t have to talk about it again,” said Councillor Chad Burke.