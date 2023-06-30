From the Northern Rockies to the Peace, the Dawson Creek Art Gallery is seeking artists to create approximately 40 pop-up art exhibitions across businesses in the downtown cores of Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, Chetwynd, Hudson’s Hope, and Fort Nelson.
Organizer Payge Fortier said she feels it’ll be a good distraction for residents from the wildfires impacting the region.
“This is my first year, it kind of got dropped in my lap, so I’m figuring it out as I go. I feel like there’s been a bit of an impact from the fires in the area, because I’ve not seen as many registrations as I had thought,” said Fortier.
The deadline to register is today, June 30, and artists participating can receive a $100 honorarium for taking part. A well-known Peace Region artist herself, Fortier says it’s been a pleasure putting the event together.
“It’s been really good, it’s been great. Meeting lots of different artists, getting to check out areas I’m not really familiar with,” said Fortier, who’s appreciated the opportunity to tour the region.
One her favourite artists in the walk so far is Samantha Wigglesworth, added Fortier, noting that there’s many great artists living in Northeast BC.
“She’s one that stood out to me, she’s a phenomenal portrait artist,” Fortier said.
In a previous conversation with Alaska Highway News, Dawson Art Gallery Executive Director Duncan Malkinson said the event is a great way to bring the arts to communities and is excited to make it a regional affair.
“We’re pretty excited on how it’s being scoped this year; it’s within what’s called the Northern arts envelope, where we try to do art outreach and try to get everyday folks involved with the arts and exposed to the arts,” said Malkinson. “It’s through that we hope that people will love where they live and enjoy the South Peace.”
The pop-up art installations will be on display in July and into the fall. Anyone interested in taking part can contact programs@dcartgallery.ca to register.
Tom Summer, Alaska Highway News, Local Journalism Initiative. Have a story idea or opinion? Email tsummer@ahnfsj.ca