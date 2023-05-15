"This is not the first time that Milton has been declared a happy place to live. I believe earlier studies also endorsed such surveys," said Emlia Abraham, a town resident. "Here," she continued, "we have purity of life. Fresh air and rains keep the atmosphere healthy and romantic. Proper infrastructure of health, communication, and education would further attract you to this town," opined Emlia in the wake of a recent study carried out by Point2Homes, an online real estate company.
Residents of Milton, Halton Hills, Burlington, and Oakville may have a higher chance of being happy, according to the study released on May 4 by Point2Homes. The study ranked the top 100 cities in Canada based on 30 happiness-related metrics, including average income, poverty rate, perceived health, and sense of belonging, as well as practical factors like commute time, rainfall, and air quality. The top seven cities on the list are dominated by Halton communities, with Caledon taking the number one spot as the happiest city in Canada, with a happiness index of 67 out of 100.
Interestingly, smaller communities fared better in the ranking, while larger cities like Toronto and Montreal finished lower on the list. Quebec cities like Lévis and Saguenay found happiness in low housing costs. At the same time, Montreal ranked 86th on the list and was the least happy city in its region. The unhappiest cities in Canada were also in Ontario, including London, North Bay, Windsor, Sault Ste. Marie, Sarnia, Welland, Belleville, and Barrie.
Milton is a rapidly growing community with a diverse population and a high quality of life. It offers excellent public amenities, including parks, recreational facilities, and a vibrant downtown core. The city also has a low crime rate, good schools, and a strong sense of community, contributing to its residents' happiness.
"Halton communities like Halton Hills, Burlington, and Oakville have a high standard of living, good job opportunities, and excellent healthcare facilities. They are also known for their beautiful natural landscapes, including Lake Ontario and the Niagara Escarpment, which offer opportunities for outdoor recreation and contribute to residents' overall well-being," commented foreign Halton resident elderly Jamal Maraki. After spending almost 20 years of his life in Halton, he seemed in love with this town.