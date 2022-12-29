WINGHAM – Gurpreet and Harpreet Singh wanted to give back to the community that has warmly embraced them since they moved to Wingham and purchased the Circle K convenience store on Josephine Street.
On Dec. 16, the brothers, joined by some of their family members, hosted a giveaway at the Alice Munro Library, sharing ‘the gift of giving’ with others.
“We are trying to teach our kids the need to first learn the act of giving before receiving,” said Gurpreet. “Now they are here to give some gifts to the kids. We are sharing a Christmas blessing; we are part of this community now. We are blessed to be part of this community and we want to do whatever we can for the people living in the town. This is small, but maybe next time we can do (it) a little bigger.”
The Singh family youth greeted the community with smiles and warm wishes as children and youth chose a gift from the generously laden table.
The Huron County Library said in a social media post, “Thank you to the Singh family for their generosity to the community!”