P.E.I. residents hoping for a white Christmas will have to wait another year.
A storm system bringing heavy winds and significant rainfall is forecast to pass over P.E.I. and much of the Maritimes this weekend.
On Dec. 21, Environment Canada issued a severe weather warning for all of P.E.I. starting Friday, Dec. 23, forecasting up to 30 millimetres of rain, heavy storm surge and winds gusts up to 110 kilometres per hour.
The storm is a result of a cold blast of Arctic air moving south and will affect as far west as Ontario, SaltWire Network’s weather specialist Allister Aalders said during an interview.
“This is going to be a very significant storm. It’s going to bring intense winds and rain,” said Aalders.
Cold Arctic blasts are not uncommon this time of year, but as it collides with a warm front moving up from the southern U.S., it will mix into a system consisting mostly of rain and wind.
Blizzard conditions are expected for some areas of Eastern Quebec, but the biggest concern for Islanders will be the wind and storm surge along the north shore.
“P.E.I.’s north shore is particularly vulnerable when we see these heavy storm surges, and especially after Fiona there is potential to see severe erosion and possible coastal flooding,” said Aalders.
The storm is expected to start Friday afternoon, with the highest wind gusts and heaviest rainfall expected overnight and into Saturday morning. From there, the system will slowly lose momentum, but could be followed by a cold front which could bring icy conditions and possible freezing rain.
Travelling in these types of conditions is not recommended, said Aalders.
“I know Islanders don’t want to hear that again, especially after all of the wind we’ve since Fiona and with the holidays,” he said.
“It’s not ideal given the time of year, but these are very intense winds and something Islanders should be preparing for.”
Shelley Christian, vice-president of operations at the Charlottetown Airport told SaltWire Network on the afternoon of Dec. 21 that no flights had been cancelled at that point, but the airport is keeping a close eye on the storm.
“Right now we’re in a holding pattern to see what happens come Friday or Saturday,” said Christian.
The airport regularly monitors weather warnings issued and also receives weather packages from the Emergency Measures Organization. As of Dec. 21, no travel advisories had been released.
“We share that information with all of our local airlines and stakeholders as it comes in to keep them aware of the updates. From there we see if cancellations are needed.”
That said, cancellations are a possibility, so people looking to travel over the holiday weekend should check with their airlines before arriving at the airport, said Christian.
“Keep an eye on travel advisories, check with your airlines and be prepared to take extra time to get to the airport. Safety is the number one concern.”