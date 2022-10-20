Northwestern Polytechnic (NWP) is receiving $1 million over the next five years from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada.
The funds will go to the National Bee Diagnostic Centre (NBDC) in Beaverlodge to support regenerative agriculture research.
“NBDC’s diagnostic services for honeybee pests, pathogens, and parasites are recognized across Canada, but there is vast potential for even more discoveries in our agriculture and forestry sectors,” said Vanessa Sheane, NWP provost and vice-president academic.
The five-year research project will focus on soil health and hopes to create a producer-led collaborative research and knowledge extension network that will connect growers in the Peace region.
“Our entrepreneurial producers in the Peace have been using regenerative agricultural practices without using the specific terminology,” said Patricia Wolf Veiga, one of the project directors.
“Other producers may be curious but lack the knowledge or experience they need to get started.”
The project may help producers learn more about the process.
NWP says regenerative agriculture promotes soil health by reducing tillage, rotational grazing, and using cover crops while maintaining a profitable production.
“This initiative fits well with our strategy to expand NBDC’s scope beyond just bees,” said Veiga.
“We have a specialized facility with equipment, technology and expertise that can be used for other applications besides pollinators, such as soil, water, crop and animal health.”
The college says this is” true applied science,” working directly with producers to find solutions to help them.
The project will be led by Wolf Veiga and Gail MacInnis, who will develop the research and education program.
“We’re not hiding away in a lab.
“We’re taking a practitioner-driven approach, working directly with the farmers to unearth challenges and formulate strategies to help,” said MacInnis.
The research will be a collaborative effort with Peace Region Forage and Seed Association, Peace Country Beef and Forage Association, Saskatchewan Alfalfa Seed Producers Development Commission, Alberta Biodiversity Monitoring Institute, the University of Montreal Biodiversity Collection and Parkland College.
The NBDC is the first lab in Canada to offer an array of comprehensive diagnostic services for honey bee pests, pathogens, and parasites, said NWP.
The site has many amenities that will help it with future research beyond bees, such as a level 2 containment lab, a five-room molecular suite, live insect sample capability, and specialized equipment.