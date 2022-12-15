A Grande Prairie teacher is speaking out about the working conditions of substitute teachers in the province and locally.
“The sub shortage is real, and so is the burnout inside every school,” writes Andrea Willman, a Grande Prairie teacher.
“Because subs are not considered staff, we can never be viewed as more than first-year teachers seeking a contract — perpetual interns.”
Willman has sent the letter to her MLA (Tracy Allard), Public Affairs lobbyists, the Alberta Teachers Association (ATA), media and through social media, substitute teachers.
She told Town & Country News ‘someone needs to speak up’, noting substitute teachers are members of the ATA and are required to hold the same degrees, experience, and training as a contract teacher in the classroom every day.
Willman says the Education Act states that there is no contract of employment for substitute teachers, which she says leaves them with fewer protections, benefits and choices.
“Schools understand how important we are in keeping the system going when staff are ill or injured; however, parents and voters don’t always understand the precariousness of being a sub.”
Willman says, “subs are effectively forgettable, replaceable, and disposable.
“Our complaints about working conditions do not trigger action because subs are not considered staff.”
Willman has children in Grande Prairie schools and noted the constant rotation of substitute teachers.
She says it will impact how children learn daily and may even impact their success.
“I know that everybody's doing the best they can in really stressful situations, and there are no magic answers, but I'm not seeing recruitment and retainment in a way that would make the system stronger,” said Willman.
“It's more just ignoring it and hoping it will go away.”
Willman wants more done for substitute teachers and believes that change needs to come from the province.
“We need to create a provincial legislative bill that will give guest teachers legitimacy, respect, and what they deserve; being treated the right way,” said Willman.
“There's nothing that an individual board can really do to fix this.
“There's nothing that specific trustees can do to fix this; if all trustees across the province spoke up as like a group that would have some power for any one board to stick their head up is like whack-a-mole, and they risk being fired and replaced with somebody who won't complain.”
“Grande Prairie and District Catholic Schools has been experiencing higher than average staff absenteeism this school year, mainly due to the many respiratory viruses that have been circulating in our schools,” said Greg Miller, GPCSD deputy superintendent, in a statement to Town & Country News.
He also noted that substitute teachers have “yet to return to the pre-pandemic levels” and that in-lieu classroom supervisors are being trained to fill the vacancies when teachers are unavailable.
“Every effort is being made to ensure minimal disruption to student learning,” he said.
Peace Wapiti Public School Division (PWPSD) said it is also seeing an increase for the need for substitute teachers noting it is a provincial issue.
“Substitute teachers are valued members of our school communities, and they play a vital role in filling absences and maintaining programming in all our schools,” said PWPSD in a statement.
Grande Prairie Public School Division did not respond in time of publication.