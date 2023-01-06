Eganville – Bonnechere Valley approved the $1.33 million water and sewer budget for 2023 for the village but lurking behind the balanced budget are concerns about needed upgrades and repairs.
“I have concerns you took stuff out of the budget to make it easier for our residents,” Mayor Jennifer Murphy said during the December 20 committee meeting of council.
The actual rates for the water and sewer users are not set until this month (January 2023), but the budget was prepared using the guidelines set up several years ago, Water and Sewer Manager Darryl Verch explained to the Leader.
According to the budget presented to council, the system users, both multi-unit and metered water, will be putting more money into the system in 2023 than last year. Revenue for water from the users is around $530,000 and sewer revenues from local users around $492,000. Other sources of revenue include interest and transfers from reserves. In 2023, $200,000 will be taken from reserves. Last year, $295,000 was taken from reserves.
The rate of increase for users was supposed to be inflation plus one percent so levels of service are maintained. However, because inflation is running so high the increase if this policy was used would have been well over six percent. Instead, it is estimated to be closer to a four percent increase.
The water and sewer system is a user-pay system so only those on the water and sewer system pay the cost and not all township taxpayers. The budget is largely funded through the monthly bills the users of the system pay.
Mayor Murphy said she would like to ask at the upcoming Eganville Generation Corporation (EGC) meeting if there is money from there which can be directed toward the water and sewer system. In the past, there were regular contributions from EGC, but the extensive repairs and upgrades at the EGC plant in recent years have meant that is no longer a guaranteed added source of income.
“We can’t continually borrow money,” Mr. Verch admitted. “We are trying to get by on what we are making.”
Mayor Murphy pointed out the increase to the users is not keeping up with the cost of inflation.
“At a minimum we should be about 6 percent and we are not,” she said.
At the same time, the reality of the pressures on the users of the system is very real, she acknowledged.
“Everybody is having trouble now with food costs and fuel and heating and mortgages and whatever,” she said.
Mr. Verch was very careful in preparing this budget, she noted. “You have done your best in an absolute bad situation,” she said.
There had been significant issues along the water line in the previous month and council members noted they were aware there are major repairs needed in the near future.
“What do we have, four or five miles of bad line?” questioned Councillor Merv Buckwald.
Mr. Verch said there are major repairs needed on the aging infrastructure in several areas.
“I will get the engineers to get a design for there,” he said.
Mayor Murphy suggested there could be cost savings by shifting some expenses.
“Why don’t you pawn fire hydrants off on the fire department,” she suggested.
Mr. Verch said they are connected to the water infrastructure, so this seems the best place for them.
“We use them for water quality,” he added.
However, this could be discussed further, he noted.
“So, I can fix the hydrants and send them the bill?” he joked.
The cost of replacing fire hydrants is quite high and several were replaced last year.
“I’m hoping to do two more this year,” he said.
The hydrant at Bonnechere Street West has no shut off valve so that is an issue, he noted as an example.
“That one has to be 40 years old,” Councillor Brent Patrick said.
“There is no valve and the sewer is right there,” Mr. Verch added.
Coun. Patrick said if there is a contribution from EGC it could allow for some other things to be included in 2023.
Mayor Murphy said while EGC has had a “few tough years” with upgrades and repairs, her concern is the capital investments which were removed from the water and sewer budget.
“That is something for us to discuss with the EGC board,” she said.
Aging System
In speaking with the Leader, Mr. Verch said he was very cognizant of the frailty of the aging system with many needed repairs/upgrades and the financial pressures on the users of the system.
“There is just not enough money to do all the things that are planned,” he said.
Increasing the budget to make it possible to do some major upgrades/repairs would be too big of a stress on the users with a big increase in their monthly cost, he said.
“I feel for the people,” he said.
The rate will be going up for users, but within a smaller margin as expected under the parameters set many years ago by council for steady increases, he said.
“Even in this budget we pull money from reserves,” he added.
If it is possible to have money from EGC, that could be used for needed upgrades in the system, he said. The aging system needs repair, he continued. The result is there will likely be more and more repairs needed until there is major replacement work done. The realities of an aging water system was visible in December with major work needed to repair breaks.
“I’ve had five services and one main break in two weeks,” he said. “This is as many as we usually have in one year.”
In his 41st year with the water and sewer system, a few years ago Mr. Verch had announced his intention to retire shortly, but right now he has no plans to step down from the job.
“Maybe I’ll stay for another year or two,” he said.