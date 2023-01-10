SaskEnergy is looking at expanding residential natural gas lines in Northeast Saskatchewan. Residents of Marean Lake have contacted SaskEnergy requesting a formal review and was recently sent a design and cost estimate for this project by SaskEnergy.
John Woulfe, a local homeowner of Marean Lake had started asking questions to SaskEnergy over two years ago. He, like many others that live at Marean Lake would jump on the opportunity to utilize a natural gas line.
The process to install a new gas pipeline had many questions to be answered. SaskEnergy’s Communications Officer Kim Elaschuk said after they received what they determined was enough interest from residents of the area, they decided to proceed with developing a plan and a final quote package that has just been released on Dec. 23, 2022 to cabin owners of Marean Lake, Barrier Ford Hamlet, Barrier Lakeview Resort, and Barrier Valley Resort.
Included in this package shows the proposed route of the natural gas line which would come from Chelan. According to SaskEnergy the map is based on an engineering review which identified this route as the most suitable.
The project price was prepared by forecasting the number of customers to be served over a 10-year period, distributing the costs between them, then reducing the amount by SaskEnergy’s investment in the project. In order for this project to proceed as designed and priced, it is necessary for 500 customers to accept this offer.
The offer, with GST included, is $11,900 per customer. John Woulfe of Marean Lake said that this price seems fair to him. SaskEnergy has estimated that this project would cost approximately $9 million dollars. Elaschuk said that this amount encompasses the design of the project, which includes approximately 29 kilometres of pipeline, as well as services and meters to property developments. The offer from SaskEnergy is open until Feb. 28, 2022. At that time, they will see if the necessary customers have signed up to determine if this project will proceed. If it is determined the project will go ahead, SaskEnergy will invoice each customer $3,000, with the balance of $8,970 to be invoiced upon completion of the project.
Woulfe said that this project would benefit many people in all of the proposed resorts as well as rural folks along the way. If you live in any of these areas and would like more information, contact SaskEnergy.
At the time of publication, SaskEnergy could not confirm the preliminary number of signups.