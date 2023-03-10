PERTH COUNTY – Travelling within Perth County this March Break just got a whole lot easier, as the PC Connect Transit Service will be offering free rides during the week.
From March 13-18, anyone wanting to take the PC Connect bus along the five routes, will not be charged the regular fee of $6 for Routes A and B and $12 for Routes 1, 2 and 3.
“We are thrilled to be offering another free ride promotion to encourage residents of all ages to try the PC Connect service at no cost,” said Maggie Kerr, transit project coordinator for Perth County.
“PC Connect will be free the entire week of March Break, making it easier than ever to fill your kids’ week off school with March Break magic! From family-friendly local shops, restaurants, movie theatres, and outdoor activities, you can plan the perfect day trip without having to worry about the cost of getting there.”
Riders are encouraged to secure their seat on their route in advance by using the Blaise Transit App, online at ride.blaisetransit.com or by calling 1-888-465-0783.
Since its launch in 2020, the PC Connect service has assisted more than 14,000 riders through its fleet of five buses. They operated five routes from Monday to Saturday, servicing Perth County, Stratford, St. Marys, Kitchener-Waterloo, and London.
For route maps, schedules and more information about PC Connect, visit perthcounty.ca/pcconnect.