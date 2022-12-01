Although education is generally focused on providing young people with knowledge and skills, Javier Gonzales, School District 8’s Mental Health and Addictions Coordinator, wants parents to know that the goal is also to create better citizens – who are well-adjusted and able to cope with their own emotions in appropriate ways.
To aid in this, Gonzales said SD 8 is set to announce the use of a new program called ‘Open Parachute.’ The program provides content for social-emotional learning classes designed by clinical psychologists.
Gonzales held an online engagement session for parents on November 17 entitled ‘Student Mental Wellness & Social Emotional Learning.’ Using videos and slides, he went through some of the ways the district seeks to promote mental wellness.
He described the Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning (CASEL) framework, which is aimed at helping with self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills and responsible decision-making. These ideals, Gonzales said, should be taught throughout most traditional coursework. He also advocated for the importance of continuing this type of learning outside school with community and family support.
Gonzales began his session with a video of a TEDx talk by a teenager named Maximilian Park, describing his struggles with mental well-being while revealing statistics illustrating how young people are increasingly dealing with mental health struggles, particularly anxiety.
“Anxiety is like a snowball rolling down the hill getting bigger and bigger with each passing minute until it becomes unmanageable,” Park said.
Park goes on to advocate for “emotional intelligence” courses similar to Open Parachute to help young people better deal with these feelings.
The Open Parachute program uses documentary videos of young people talking about the challenges they face, and teachers are provided with material to create lessons based on the videos. Several districts in the Okanagan and Lower Mainland have already adopted the program as part of their curriculum.
This new focus on social-emotional learning is part of what Gonzales calls a “change in culture” that is taking place to try to help kids deal with what can be a challenging time in their lives.
“We want them to get in touch with themselves; we want them to get in touch with their emotions; we want them to be able to solve problems,” Gonzales said.
The Open Parachute program has yet to be officially announced by the district and Gonzales said another engagement session will take place when that happens.