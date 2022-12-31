O’Connor Township, Ont. — O’Connor Township was able to complete some projects and come near completion for others in 2022.
They did so with the help of grants from the Ontario government, and projects included adding a major addition to the community’s garage, setting up a well to flood the local rink, purchasing a slightly-used plow truck and replacing worn-down culverts.
Conmee Township councillor Bishop Racicot, who is entering his 25th year in the position since being elected in the late 1990s, said the funding came in handy, but costs rose as they were hammering out details for the projects.
“We did accomplish some pretty big projects overall,” Racicot said. “We had a garage that was 60 years old that we added onto to fit modern-day equipment. We got enough (provincial) grants, but unfortunately from the time we got the grants and with all the projects going on in engineering, everything’s tripled in price (in some areas).
“We were able to get funding to flood our rink. We were able to put a new well beside our hockey rink strictly for flooding. We were able to put a pump (in the well) with a heated shed over top of it. Any volunteer can go in there, pull the hose out and flood the rink. It’s about 80 per cent complete and just about ready for the winter.
“We did culvert replacement as well. . . . You have to do maintenance on your capital. I think they replaced 60 culverts.
“We were fortunate enough to get a 2021 plow truck at auction for about 75 per cent of the cost of a brand new one and it only had 8,000 kilometres on it.”
There was also the municipal election in October, which saw acclaimed O’Connor Township Mayor Jim Vezina joined by elected incumbent councillors Racicot and Alex Crane as well as newcomers John Sobolta and Carly Torkkeli.
Racicot said each individual brings certain strengths to the council chambers’ table.
“Actually, like in previous years, we really lucked out,” Racicot said. “We got one of the previous councillors (Crane) re-elected with his years of experience and brought back a lot of knowledge.
“Along with our two new councillors (Sobolta and Torkkeli), we’ve got a really good selection of knowledge and commitment that we can bring forward. As I’ve said in the past, if you’re going to run for office, hopefully you’re doing it for the right reasons. What I’ve seen so far is very, very impressive.”
Racicot said council is dealing with the cost of the mandated training their volunteer firefighters have to endure to get certified and the seemingly never-ending high speed internet saga in the community.
“(The lack of communication with TBaytel) is a joke,” Racicot said. “(TBaytel) promised us the world and (TBaytel) came out (to O’Connor Township) and said, ‘It’s coming. It’s coming.’ I think O’Connor was given $2.1 million for high speed from the government, but we’re not seeing anything. We don’t know where the money’s going and we’ve asked them to come out. We’re not getting much of a response.
“It’s a nightmare that we hear almost weekly from parents who have kids and they’ve got to try to do homework. We have possibly 20 per cent of our township and no high speed internet. It’s very frustrating.”