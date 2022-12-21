It was a full house at the Swan Hills School on Monday as parents, friends, family members, and members of the Swan Hills community braved the cold to gather for the school’s first in-person Christmas Concert since the start of the pandemic. Students from SPrep to grade 6 delighted their audience with an assortment of songs and performances, topped off with a holiday musical performed by grades 4, 5, and 6.
With an opening performance on the piano by Iris MacDonald and Jordyn Bruce as MC, the grade 3 students started the show with a musical presentation on audience etiquette. The Handbell Group was up next with the first of two performances, and then SPrep provided a cuteness overload with the “Reindeer Pokey.” From there, each group and grade from kindergarten to grade 3 entertained the crowd with two songs each, with the grade 3 students pulling dance partners from the audience as they performed “Holiday Swing.”
A second performance from the Handbell Group provided an excellent interlude before grades 4, 5, and 6 treated spectators to “I Need A Little Christmas Vacation,” a musical with multiple acts and songs.
The students, teachers, helpers, and volunteers really outdid themselves this year to put on a fantastic Christmas performance.