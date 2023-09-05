There will soon be guidance counsellors working at every high school in Nunavut, according to the territory’s Minister of Education, Pamela Gross.
Heading into the 2023-2024 school year, multiple Nunavut high schools did not have guidance counsellors, but the Department has now allocated funds to change that.
“We see this as a valuable contributor to the success of our high school students,” Gross said in an email. “Guidance Counsellors are valuable for the success of our high school students, guiding students in their career paths by helping them choose the right courses and by helping students navigate the application process for universities, colleges, or other training.”
Staffing is ongoing concern within Nunavut’s education system, particularly as it pertains to teachers.
According to Gross, 91 per cent of all teaching positions in the territory are currently filled, and the Department is working on finding ways to fill the remainder of those jobs.
“The recruitment of teachers is critical,” she said. “They give children purpose. They set them up for success. The children of today are the leaders of tomorrow, and teachers are that vital person who get children ready for their future.
“We are developing a comprehensive strategy to retain and recruit educators in Nunavut for the short-term and mid-term as well as find ways to have more Inuit and bilingual educators in the long term,” she added, without providing specifics on her department’s plans.
Teacher recruitment is particularly important as rising populations in communities across Nunavut have created “the potential to approach or exceed the capacity of schools,” Gross said.
The condition of existing schools is also a going concern, she admitted. Some schools in the territory are quite old, and in need of repairs.
In an effort to stay on top of repairs, the Department has implemented “a five-year capital plan that identifies which schools are in the queue for renovations, additions, and new builds,” she said. The department has also set up a cost centre dedicated to emergency repairs to our facilities.
“This is intended to streamline the process and provide clearer tracking of emergency repair expenses incurred by the Department of Community and Government Services on behalf Department of the Education,” she said.
While hiring guidance counsellors and teachers and maintaining schools will keep Gross’ department busy for the foreseeable future, the department is making headway in several key areas.
Last year, 286 Nunavummiut graduated from high school—just one shy of the 287-student record set in 2021.
It remains to be seen how many students will don their commencement robes next summer, but Gross contends that the territory is on track for a record-breaking number of graduates.
“Current enrolment of grade 12s indicates that there is the potential to beat or match the 2022-23 graduate numbers,” she said. “I am very proud of all our graduates. They worked very hard this year to reach such a celebrated milestone.”
Attendance was also up up last year, according to Gross, with an average attendance of 75.3 per cent. That marks an increase from the years that were affected by the pandemic, but is also quite a bit higher than the most recent pre-pandemic figures. In the 2018-2019 school year, for example, Nunavut schools had an average attendance of 64.8 per cent.