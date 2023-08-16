Alberta Health Services (AHS) has released advisory notices regarding the presence of blue-green algae blooms in Goose Lake and Thunder Lake. Goose Lake was flagged for a blue-green algae bloom advisory on July 14, and a similar advisory had been issued for Thunder Lake on June 30.
Contrary to its commonly used name, blue-green algae is not truly algae but rather a type of bacteria referred to as cyanobacteria. These microorganisms thrive in aquatic environments and utilize sunlight to synthesize their own nutrients. Cyanobacteria occur naturally in freshwater lakes, particularly in warm and nutrient-rich conditions, where they can rapidly multiply, leading to the formation of visible blooms on the water's surface. During calm weather, these blooms become apparent, resembling layers of scum, grass clippings, clusters of fuzz, or floating masses on the water's surface. The coloration of cyanobacteria blooms varies, ranging from blue-green and greenish-brown to brown and pinkish-red, often accompanied by a musty or grassy odour.
Certain strains of cyanobacteria that give rise to these blooms can produce toxins. These toxins may be released into the water as the blooms decay and break down. Decaying blooms can exhibit discoloration and emit an ammonia-like smell.
For those visiting Goose Lake or Thunder Lake, the following precautions are recommended:
· Avoid any contact with cyanobacteria blooms.
· Refrain from entering the water if you can see cyanobacteria blooms.
· Do not feed your pets any fish from the affected lake, whether whole or in pieces.
· Consider reducing or discontinuing the consumption of whole fish or fish trimmings from this lake, as toxins may accumulate in the fish's liver. Consuming fish fillets from this lake is safe.
Visitors are still permitted to use parts of the lake where cyanobacteria blooms are not visible for recreational purposes, despite the advisory being in place.
Individuals who have encountered or ingested water containing cyanobacteria may experience a range of symptoms, including skin irritation, rash, sore throat, red and irritated eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea, and diarrhea. These symptoms usually manifest within 1 to 3 hours after exposure and typically subside within one to two days. While symptoms are often more pronounced in children, everyone who comes into contact with cyanobacteria is at risk.
It is essential to not drink or use untreated water from any lake, especially those under a blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) advisory, for drinking or cooking purposes. Boiling the water does not eliminate cyanobacterial toxins. During the advisory, provide alternative water sources for pets and livestock, avoiding the use of water from these lakes.
As the movement of cyanobacteria blooms on the lakes can be influenced by wind and weather conditions, this advisory will remain in effect until further updates are provided.Top of Form
