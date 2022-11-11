PERTH COUNTY – At this year’s Tourism Industry Association of Ontario’s (TIAO) Ontario Tourism Summit on Oct. 26, Perth County’s Economic Development and Tourism department won an Ontario Tourism Resiliency Award for their experiential tourism program, the Discover More Adventures.
“The 2022 Ontario Resiliency Awards are designed to award and celebrate excellence in tourism work happening across the province in three key categories: Innovation, Sustainability, and Collaboration,” stated the press release sent out by Perth County Tourism Officer, Ashley Lansink on Oct. 27.
Perth County was selected as a finalist for the Innovation category, competing against Destination Toronto and Ottawa Tourism, and ultimately won the Ontario Tourism Resiliency Innovation Award.
“It is such an honour to be recognized provincially for this program that so many inspiring entrepreneurs and business owners are at the heart of,” said Ashley Lansink, Perth County tourism officer.
“We are incredibly proud of the Discover More Adventures program and even more proud to say that Perth County has a collection of exciting, award-winning, tourism experiences to offer the world.”
The now award-winning Discover More adventures program was launched in the summer of 2021.
Since its inception, the Perth County Economic Development and Tourism team has worked with businesses across the county to launch 14 Signature Experiences.
For more information on Perth County’s Discover More Adventures program visit https://www.perthcounty.ca/en/discover/discover-more-adventures.aspx.