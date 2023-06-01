Livingstone-Macleod voters have overwhelmingly elected Claresholm mayor Chelsae Petrovic to represent the riding when the United Conservative Party forms Alberta’s next government.
Petrovic, who took a leave from her mayoral duties to pursue the race, received just over two and a half as many votes as her chief opponent, the Alberta NDP’s Kevin Van Tighem, taking 16,477 votes to his 6,488.
“I’m extremely excited for the next four years to work for all of you,” she told a gathering of supporters at Claresholm’s Douros Pizza and Steakhouse on election night, Monday.
With 24,617 votes cast across 28 polling stations, Petrovic captured just under 67 per cent of the riding’s popular vote, according to the unofficial results from Elections Alberta.
For comparison, outgoing MLA Roger Reid (UCP) won the riding in the 2019 general election with just over 70 per cent of the popular vote, and slightly under three and a half times as many votes as the NDP runner-up, Cam Gardner, according to the official results for that contest.
About half of Livingstone-Macleod votes were cast in the week leading up to Monday’s election, with each of the top two candidates taking around the same proportion of their totals at advance polls throughout the province.
Unofficial results show Petrovic won commanding leads within Livingstone-Macleod, winning High River by 2,127 votes to Van Tighem’s 734. The UCP candidate trounced Van Tighem at polls in the town of Pincher Creek and the neighbouring MD, capturing just under 70 per cent of the area’s popular vote to his 25 per cent.
Crowsnest Pass went much the same, with around 65 per cent of the popular vote going to Petrovic, compared to just under 30 per cent for Van Tighem.
The notable exception was Livingstone-Macleod’s community of Brocket, roughly between Pincher Creek and Fort Macleod.
Voters there came out for Van Tighem, delivering nearly 85 per cent of 124 votes cast at the Piikani Nation Conference Room for the NDP candidate, and a little over 10 per cent for Petrovic.
The Alberta Party’s Kevin Todd led among Livingstone-Macleod’s four other candidates, taking 977 votes, or roughly four per cent of the popular vote. Independence Party candidate Corrie Toone took 352 votes, or 1.5 per cent, while the Alberta Liberals’ Dylin Hauser and Erik Ablidgaard, who ran as an independent, took 194 and 129 votes, or roughly three-quarters of one per cent of the popular vote.
Premier-elect Danielle Smith’s UCP meanwhile lost 15 of the 63 House seats won in 2019 under then premier Jason Kenney. With around 53 per cent of the popular vote, provincewide, the party now holds 49 of 87 seats, easily clearing the 44 seats needed to form a majority government.
Rachel Notley’s NDP added 15 seats, winning a total of 38 with just over 44 per cent of the popular vote.
Elections Alberta will publish the official results of the election on June 8, according to EA’s website.
— With files from Rob Vogt of the Claresholm Local Press