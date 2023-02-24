PERTH COUNTY – On Feb. 9, Perth County’s Manager of Economic Development and Tourism, Meredith Forget, was awarded the Joseph A. Montgomery Economic Development Achievement Award, the province’s most prestigious award for the economic development profession.
Forget received the award at the Economic Developers Council of Ontario’s President’s Dinner and Ontario Economic Development Awards.
“The Joseph A. Montgomery Award is designed to honour and celebrate economic development professionals who go above and beyond,” explained the Perth County press release, sent on Feb. 10, detailing Forget’s win.
The award is presented on an annual basis to a stand-out leader in the economic development industry, in order to celebrate their contribution to economic development in Ontario. This is based on the demonstration of projects with substantial
impact on their community, team development and leadership skills, strong relationships with different levels of government, community and the private sector, and overall meaningful contributions to the profession.
Forget was this year’s recipient of the award for her outstanding leadership within the economic development industry.
“I am deeply honoured and grateful to receive this recognition. Throughout my entire career I have been privileged to work with incredible organizations, leaders, and partners who have continuously lifted me up. I owe my success to my dedicated team and the army of people who have supported me from the start. I am humbled and thankful,“ expressed Forget.
“Meredith has made important and impactful contributions to the economic development profession throughout her entire career. She has championed initiatives that have put Perth County on the map as a great place to invest, work, live, and visit since joining us in 2015. On behalf of county council and county staff, congratulations to Meredith on winning this prestigious award,” commented Perth County Warden Rhonda Ehgoetz.