Fans are getting their money’s worth this season.
The Strathroy Rockets might consider asking for overtime pay with four straight and six of their first eight games going past the third period.
The extra work seems to be working for them compared to last year, with only one regulation loss so far this season. Heading into Sept. 8’s game against St. Marys was 4-1-2-1 for 11 points and third place in the nine-team Western Conference of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League.
Excited fans got to experience some overtime magic at the home opener Oct. 1. Caden Faulkner scored the winner for the 4-3 win over the St. Thomas Stars.
Faulkner also opened the scoring in the first and assisted on Ethan Facchina’s second period goal. He leads the team with 15 points and seven goals in his second season with the Rockets.
Maddox Nazwaski stopped 22 of 25 for the win in his first game in net.
The next home game in Strathroy is Oct. 15 at 7:30 versus the Komoka Kings.