A Timmins college is taking steps toward breaking bias.
Northern College hosted a Breaking Bias event today (March 31) focused on recognizing unconscious bias and how to combat those misconceptions in one’s work.
The event is part of the efforts made by Northern College in the 50/30 Challenge–an initiative that called on institutions to create gender parity and equality for racialized communities, 2SLGBTQIA+ and the disabled community.
Nosakhare Alex Ihama delivered the keynote speech.
Ihama is a professional speaker and author and the executive director of the Canadian Congress on Inclusive Diversity and Workplace Equity.
“No person is an island, and until we are all involved, the work will not progress,” said Ihama. “The people who came here today, they have goodness in them, not only that, but they want to do something about it, and if we all take a piece of this message home, we’ll start to see a shift.”
"There is one area we have not seen enough progress, if we don’t belong to the movement if we are not speaking out about injustice, we are in chains,” said Ihama to the crowd of around 100 people who gathered to learn about bias and how to work through it.
Ihama shared a story about how, after his mother died, he started to include his birth name in his life, after changing it to Alex earlier in his life.
“In every moment, there's a moment, and for me that moment was when my mom died,” he said. “Enough of being Alex, it’s time to be Nosakhare, that’s what my mom called me when she gave birth to me, and to me, that’s a way of honouring my mother.”
He said people have a responsibility to find a way to break down the systems that are fed by bias, racism and prejudice.
“Find the moment to bring honour to yourself and also to the next generation,” he said. “We owe it to the next generation to do things right. We owe it to the next generation to become the voice of hope and voice of reason.“
Susan Hunter, the chief cultural officer of Northern College said these events are a way to make the change people want to see in their communities more tangible.
“It has to be intentional, it has to be something we put on the agenda and work towards,” she said. “There are moments where we see it happening, but we like to see it more consistently and intentionally along the way to move the needle.”
She said that these events will continue and cover a lot of topics related to diversity, equity and inclusion.
“This event will be one of many,” she said. “We want to keep the learning happening so we can create a better world.”