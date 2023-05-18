The Lansdowne Association for Revitalization is preparing for their 12th annual plant sale on Saturday.
Organizers say the plant sale will run rain or shine, and that over 3,000 plants will be on display.
This is an event geared towards those who have a green thumb, looking to get some ideas and maybe even some plants for their garden this summer.
The plant sale will take place at the Lansdowne Fairgrounds, running from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Besides plants being up for sale, there will also be a bake sale from the Lansdowne Agricultural Society. And there will be homemade doughnuts and coffee available.
Plants are normally priced from $2 to $8. Some larger plants or specialty plants will cost more.
For more information, call 613-659-3836 or email Peter Christie at peterchristie155@gmail.com.
All proceeds from this event will help fund community projects.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)