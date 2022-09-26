How old are you: I am in my 50’s.
Address: I live near Highgate, ON
Email: martin.fisher.004@gmail.com
Occupation: I am a paralegal, working as a solo practitioner as The Admiral’s Legal Services.
A bit about me: I moved to Highgate from Brampton in June of this year (2022). I have lived rurally before and am so glad to move back to a place away from the hustle and bustle of the GTA. You have to love where you live! I enjoy photography, and sailing, and I am looking to start flying in the near future. I spent 30 years as a long-distance truck driver, spending a lot of time running from Toronto to Southern Texas and doing the triangle from Toronto to Vancouver to Los Angeles and back to Toronto. I ran my own trucking company for four years before retiring from the industry. I currently work with a small construction company in the GTA as their Fleet Manager and in-house Paralegal, as well as running The Admiral’s Legal Services.
Some things I have been involved in (community service): I am on the Board of Directors of the Federation of Ontario Paralegals. I was also on a condominium board of directors for two years in the 1990’s. These experiences have taught me how to be effective in working within this type of organization.
Past political or other experience you feel may be beneficial? I have no past political experience. I am a Paralegal and advocate for my clients with other parties and in Court, as well as Tribunals. These skills and fresh, unjaded outlook at municipal service will serve my community well.
Why have you decided to run for a position in the upcoming election? I am running for office to help make my community a better place to live. I believe I have the life experience required to contribute effectively to my community in this political capacity. I think that people who can contribute should contribute in their own way. I can listen to people and convey those thoughts to council so that all perspectives might be heard on any given issue.
What was the one issue that prompted you to enter? My desire to contribute to my community in a meaningful capacity is my reason for running. No politically motivating factor drove me to run. I would worry that if my reason for running was to change just one thing, then I would not be helping my community overall. Having too much focus on a single issue means you may not be available to serve other concerns in your community.
What are the top three issues facing Ward 3? The deforestation issue is a prevalent issue in Ward 3. There is also a common concern that nothing is being done in our ward, for our ward, and that all our taxes are going to the benefit of the City of Chatham. I would like to see that sentiment eroded. I would like to see fibre optic internet availability increased in our ward as well.
What do you believe to be the one most pressing concern to the business community in rural Chatham Kent? I believe the deforestation issue is the most pressing business concern in rural Chatham/Kent.
Do you feel it is important to keep facilities such as the library, municipal offices and arena available in rural areas? I believe all three of these need to be kept. Communities revolve around each of these assets. Arenas teach sportsmanship, leadership, teamwork, personal growth, and a sense of achievement. Libraries teach research skills and can keep us connected to physical books. I find that reading on the internet is different from reading a book, especially for pleasure. Municipal offices help members of the community by providing services locally, as opposed to having to travel much further for some of these services. Not everyone has internet or a computer or is confident enough to access services online. Online should be an option, not a requirement. I think reducing hours may be a reasonable compromise between keeping local municipal offices open and closing them altogether.
Do you feel there is waste in the city budget? If so, please cite specific areas where you would reduce funding. I have not researched this topic. While prudent spending is requisite to keep the balance of providing services and keeping taxes reasonable, it is a fine dance. But most importantly, what do the constituents of Ward 3 think?
What do you hope to accomplish as a council member? I hope to serve the constituents of Ward 3 to the best of my ability. I want to listen to what my community members want and represent those views at council.
What is your vision for Ward 3 in the next four years? Long term? While I think bigger, better, faster, more, is the direction that can be taken, this approach requires restraint. This works for things like bringing better internet to Ward 3. But I think Ward 3 has the feel of country living. And that is the opposite of bigger, better, faster, more. I came here to have the country life. Not everyone gets to partake in this lifestyle. We need to preserve it. I hope I can drive down Bury Rd. in 10 years, and it will look pretty much the same as it does now. And I hope we can all appreciate what we have. Only better.....