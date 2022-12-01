When the construction in Jordan forced Taylor Berry to close her patisserie, she admitted it was a big blow. However, the town of Lincoln devised a solution that’s a win-win for Berry, the town, and hungry Lincoln hockey fans.
Jordan is currently undergoing extensive construction to rejuvenate the hamlet, and Nineteenth Street, where Tay’s Treats is located, is being completely redone.
Unfortunately for Berry, the construction blocked off the front of her store to vehicles. In response, at the start of November, she made the decision to close the store and switch to a delivery-only model. Berry kept her customers apprised of the situation via social media.
“That was a big blow,” she said.
It also meant she had to park further down the street and haul her ingredients into the shop and her deliveries out of it.
Someone at the town of Lincoln put Berry in touch with Paul Di Ianni, director of economic development and communications.
A few days later, Di Ianni came up with an elegant solution: there was an empty concessions stand in the Fleming Centre. Did Berry want to use it?
“Let’s do it,” said Berry.
Berry has spent the last week preparing for the temporary move and expects to open on Nov. 24, bringing her famous patisserie treats with some new recipes to cater to the new audience.
That potentially means hot soups, chilies and paninis for the audience at the hockey games, making it a win-win for both Berry and Beamsville residents.
“Right now, it seems like a positive,” she said. “All these new customers … will know about me.”
Although there are still some headaches — there are no ovens in the Fleming Centre spot, for instance — it may have saved her Christmas season, which is usually busy. If she had to rely on deliveries alone, it would have been really stressful, she said.
“If I didn’t have this here (the Fleming Centre), I’d be screwed,” she said.
Di Ianni said that although the town recognized that construction in Jordan would inevitably cause impacts on businesses, staff were striving to work with businesses to solve any issues when they could.
“(We) will leave no stone untouched when helping businesses,” he said.
The construction project on Nineteenth Street is expected to finish by the end of the year, but Berry has the option to extend her residency at the Fleming Centre if she wants.
“I’m happy this story had a happy ending,” said Di Ianni.