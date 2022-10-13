An all-candidates meeting was set up by several residents of Carlow Mayo Township on Oct. 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Carlow community centre in Fort Stewart. All the candidates running for council in the Oct. 24 municipal election were present and according to one of the organizers, C.T. Rowe, the evening elucidated the major issues and went well.
All the candidates running for council in Carlow Mayo were present for a meeting with residents at the Carlow community centre in Fort Stewart on Oct. 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The candidates present were Bonnie Adams and Randy Wallace, who are running for mayor, and Phil Bodnar, Mike Cannon, Richard Dillabough, Wayne Parkhurst, Elson Ruddy, Eldon Stewart and Pam Stewart, who are running for council. The meeting was moderated by resident Carey McMaster, who clarified that this was an information session and not a debate.
The candidates were given two minutes to introduce themselves and why they were running for council.
Adams is the current mayor of Carlow Mayo and is running for mayor again. She is also the deputy warden of Hastings County. She’s lived in Carlow Mayo for over 30 years, and although not born there, she considers it home and her goal is to ensure it continues to flourish.
“During my time in office, our council has lobbied upper tier governments for more cellular and broadband services while attending meetings with [various MPPs] and I’ve used my contacts to highlight and bring to the forefront our municipality and it’s growing needs. Council has been successful over 12 years in maintaining the municipal levy at a manageable rate, and I’ll admit the next four years and subsequent years will be a challenge for municipal governments with potential increase in policing costs, hydro, fuel and education. Municipalities will be required to continue to lobby upper-level governments for financial consideration as property owners can no longer bear the burden of continuing downloads without assistance to offset our operating budgets,” she says.
Bodnar is running for councillor in Ward 1, and says he’s a full-time worker, has a big garden and his family have been residents of Carlow Mayo for 10 years.
“I’m running for council because I looked at who was running for council and what they were bringing for change. I’m looking forward to doing things a different way and doing things more openly. I’d like to see this many people at the council meetings and have them scheduled so you can all be there. I think we all have brilliant ideas and if I’m on council I want to hear them. I think the more of us that get together the better the ideas become,” he says.
Cannon is running again for councillor in Ward 1, a position he’s held for the past four years. He’s been a resident of Carlow Mayo since 2008 when he retired, although his family is originally from Maynooth.
“And boy, the time has gone by quickly. It’s been an honour to serve you guys and look after whatever needs you might have. I never had too many phone calls. I’m looking forward to serving you again for another four years if you so wish,” he says.
Dillabough is running again for councillor in Ward 2 and he says he’s lived in Carlow Mayo for 41 years.
“I’ve supported everybody for the last two terms and I’d like to do it again,” he says.
Parkhurst is running for councillor in Ward 2 and has lived in Carlow Mayo his whole life, except for when he moved away for five years. He’s served on a number of committees on Hermon school council and has done a lot of volunteer work.
“I would like to have a more open council. I’d like to have our minutes that are clear and concise. I’d like them on the website and I’d like to have recorded votes on everything. That’s what I see as being a positive step forward,” he says.
Ruddy is running for councillor in Ward 1 and was born and raised in New Carlow. He said it was nice to see so many people out that night interested in the political process. While he moved away for work opportunities, but returned to Bancroft in 1985 and worked at Bancroft Motors for over 24 years, where he met a lot of people.
“I agree with Bonnie [Adams], the next few years will be very challenging in municipal politics. With the pandemic, the federal and provincial governments spent money like it was water and they probably had to, I’m not going to get into that. But they’re incurring massive debts and these may be downloaded onto municipalities. We’re going to have to find a way to paddle our own canoe without a whole lot of help from above. I look forward to being part of the team to navigate that so we come out the other side looking good. I agree that openness is essential on council. My phone is available and my door is open if anyone has a question anytime,” he says.
Eldon Stewart is running for councillor again in Ward 1 and this will be his second term on council.
“I know there’s a lot of concerns going on and whatever I can co to help, I will, as I have the experience,” he says.
Pam Stewart said that seeing the number of people present at the candidates meeting that evening really solidified her reasons for running for councillor for Ward 1. She’s lived in Carlow Mayo since 2003 and considers it her home.
“I want people to have someone to call if they need help. If they don’t know how to get funding, or they don’t know to get the help they need. I want people to be confident calling me,” she says.
Wallace is running for mayor for the first time, and has been a resident since 2015. He said he ran a commercial landscape business for 28 years, and he says he moved up here and met a lot of nice people.
“I had a meet and greet on [Sept. 24] and a lot of people showed up and shared their support, which was nice. I’m doing this from the bottom of my heart. I want to get everyone together. I’m here. Anybody needs any help, needs a ride, I’ll come pick you up. I’m really just doing this from the bottom of my heart. I just want to see people get together more. I’m here and I’m not going anywhere,” he says.
A myriad of questions from the audience were taken next. There were questions regarding the state of the municipality’s roads and the need to improve the roads, which seemed to be the biggest issue. All candidates agreed that while improvements were dictated by the township’s asset management plan, the roads did need improvement over the coming years.
There was a question on what innovative projects they would do for Carlow Mayo to enhance the community and the answers ranged from bringing in better WIFI, to simplifying the process to sever and sell land, to assembling a group to go around and visit the seniors’ population. Adams said that she and council had already brought many projects to Carlow Mayo with grants they’d applied for, like playground equipment and generators for the Carlow community centre, outdoor washrooms and she said she had a list of several other examples over the years.
There were also questions on possible amalgamation (which the candidates were firmly against), climate change and how best to address it (which they all agreed starts from the bottom up especially with a small municipality, although Adams said they do have an excellent recycling program), the upcoming vote and the lack of a paper option (which they agreed was to save money having physical polling stations with a paper option), the possibility of bringing back COVID-19 era Zoom meetings when the WIFI situation improves in the township to increase transparency and increase community participation (which the candidates were divided on doing), why private roads were not municipally serviced as municipal roads are (as the former don’t meet municipal standards and there could be liability issues) questions regarding the municipal website and its user-friendliness (which mostly hinged on the improvement of WIFI in the community), and a question about bringing back the open forum/question and answer portion of council meetings for more community involvement (which all candidates were in favour of).
After the question period, the candidates were invited to give their closing remarks.
Adams said she felt that what she’d heard wasn’t 100 per cent accurate and that caused her some concern. She urged people to talk to a councillor if they hear a rumour to ensure it is fact.
Bodnar says that he’s never been a councillor but he’s very excited to get out and meet the community and listen to their ideas to make Carlow Mayo better.
Cannon thought there was a good turnout and a lot of good questions and he looked forward to possibly sitting on council again for another term.
Dillabough thanked everyone for coming and listening to what they had to say and said he’d appreciate their support for a third term on council.
Parkhurst said that what he’d heard from people is that they wanted their voices heard, and he said he’s been listening, been getting answers and will continue to find them.
Ruddy said the questions he’s gotten from people mainly centre around being heard, and that a lot of them feel they’re in the dark, which he attributed somewhat to the pandemic over the past two plus years. He said he hopes to be on council to change that and have a more open council.
Eldon Stewart said it was nice to see so many people out and they’d gotten a lot of interesting comments. He invited them to get in touch if they had any further questions of him as he’s available anytime.
Pam Stewart said it was overwhelming to be up there trying to find answers to all the questions posed by the community that night. She said it was interesting everyone had the same concerns and she wanted to be a part of helping solve them and bringing everyone together.
Wallace thanked Adams and the current council for all their hard work and said he’d met and listened to the concerns of a lot of nice people. He said he’d had people say they feel like they’re in the dark and they’re not important anymore and he wanted to change that by bringing people together. He invited them to come talk to him and he’d listen and try to help out anybody.
Rowe told The Bancroft Times after the meeting ended that it had been assembled by her and some other concerned residents who wanted to have a chance to ask questions of the candidates running for council Oct. 24. She also thought McMaster did a wonderful job moderating.
“I thought it went really great tonight.”