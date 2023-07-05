Darlene Wroe
Speaker Reporter
ENGLEHART - Englehart council finalized its 2023 budget at its June 28 meeting.
The budget is approximately $7.5 million, which includes a three per cent tax increase for ratepayers from 2022.
The ratepayers are providing $1.9 million of the municipal budget through their taxes.
The outline of the 2023 budget was approved at a special meeting of council on June 7.
Overall, Mayor Jerry Mikovitch expressed pleasure with the town's 2023 budget.
"I'm quite happy with the budget we passed. I was relieved to know it was only three per cent. When you look around, a lot of the municipalities are up in the double digits. We are, in fact, in a good financial position right now."
The three per cent increase comes at a time when many northern municipalities are bringing in budgets with higher percentage increases.
Mikovitch commented in a telephone interview that "the last few audits we've had we were told we were in pretty good financial shape."
The town has constructed a new pavilion for the baseball field area, and is also preparing to construct a new standpipe for its water treatment plant, but funding from other sources has been available for both those projects.
Mikovitch said that while last year the town had borrowed money from its reserves in order to have a balanced budget, this year it was able to put money back.
SIDEWALKS AND UPGRADES
Some other capital projects will be occurring this year. He said a new sidewalk will be installed on Fourth Avenue this summer.
The town is also looking at doing some upgrades at its municipal pool.
"We might need a new liner," he said.
The town is also looking at some upgrades that may be needed at the water treatment plant, he added.
A new generator has been purchased for the arena so that it can serve as an emergency shelter for the community if needed.
A new or used Zamboni to maintain the arena ice surface is also included in the 2023 capital budget.
"The capital expenditures aren't very great this year, we were able to weather the storm" of economic stress taking place in the country at this time, he said, but added that he is hopeful that the price of diesel does not continue to rise.
"It was a good year for snow removal last year so we were under-budget there," he commented.
The town's sewer reserve was impacted this spring, he noted. The sewage lagoon area saw work carried out this spring. One of the lagoon ponds was drained and a pipe was cleaned out, Mikovitch related.
"That was a major project. We're hoping that might alleviate some of the problems with flooding along Fifth Street."