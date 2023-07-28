When outsiders think of Niagara, they may tend to underappreciate the work that goes on in the west end.
That’s why it was so important to the Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce (GNCC) to shine a spotlight on businesses in West Lincoln this July.
On its website, under the banner of Your Niagara, GNCC will be featuring a different Niagara municipality each month of the year.
Mishka Balsom, the CEO of GNCC, said that during the heights of the pandemic, there was a big push to support local.
The purpose of this campaign, she said, is to try to keep some of that momentum going.
She said that she was particularly excited to focus on West Lincoln because it’s a growing community that is very progressive in some areas.
“West Lincoln is a historic township that's known for long-standing businesses that have really shaped the area and its community,” she said. “It has family businesses, new businesses (and businesses that have taken) innovative approaches.”
Mayor Cheryl Ganann offered similar sentiments, saying that the town is fortunate to have so many businesses that have been around for generations alongside newer ones.
“Working together with the township, these businesses have been instrumental in bringing positive growth and opportunities to our community,” she said.
One longtime company featured in the campaign is Stanpac, a manufacturer of packaging supplies for the dairy, food and beverage industries. This year marks the 50th anniversary since the company’s move to West Lincoln. Balsom called the company a major global leader, but one that doesn’t often get recognized locally.
“So many people outside of West Lincoln don’t know about Stanpac. They don't know how big of an employer they are,” she said.
Murray Bain, vice-president of marketing with Stanpac, said they even have second-generation people working at the company now.
In addition to their work, Stanpac also has a reputation as a vital community partner, supporting charities such as West Lincoln Community Care and McNally House Hospice.
“A great number of our team members are from West Lincoln,” Bain said. “The family and the leadership of the company are very much local folks. They've grown up in West Lincoln and their families are in West Lincoln. So we very much like to be a part of the community and help it be a great place.”
While companies like Stanpac are celebrating 50 years in West Lincoln, others have just passed the 10-year mark.
Big Country Raw, based in West Lincoln, has become a national favourite pet food brand among animal lovers.
It started in 2008 when West Lincoln couple Rob and Geraldine Brouwer added a dog to their family that had previously only been fed a raw diet.
Geraldine explained that the family was running Big Country Kennels, and breeding German short-haired pointers and Bernese mountain dogs, when they received their dog Bijou from a Bernese breeder in Quebec.
“We took the puppy home and she just — she wasn't going to eat kibble for us,” she recalled. “I was like, ‘All right, what are these notes about eating raw? How hard could this be?’ So we made some food.”
Seeing the benefits of the raw diet, she started offering it to her other dogs, and then to friends and family who had pets.
Big Country Raw incorporated in 2012, and in 2019, they opened a 28,000-square-foot production facility, with another one they are hoping to break ground on by the end of the year in the works.
The food is available at 1,500 retailers across Canada, with all products made at their Smithville facility.
It was important to Brouwer to keep everything as local as they could, she said, as West Lincoln has “always been home.”
Brouwer said they were honoured to be featured among so many legacy companies.
“There's a lot of other big businesses that have been around for quite a while, but not everyone knows about Big Country Raw,” she said. “It was a nice opportunity to let people know.”