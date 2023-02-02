Sunday hunting will not be coming to the Municipality of Grey Highlands.
At its meeting on Feb. 1, Grey Highlands council voted 6-1 against requesting the province to amend its regulations to allow Sunday rifle hunting in the municipality.
Coun. Dan Wickens authored the resolution. Wickens was the lone vote in favour and noted that he had been approached by a constituent to bring the issue to the council table. Wickens said that other neighbouring communities such as Chatsworth, Georgian Bluffs, Meaford, Clearview, Southgate and Melancthon allowed rifle hunting on Sundays.
“It is legal in Ontario to hunt on Sundays with a rifle and with municipal permission,” said Wickens. “It is legal in many municipalities around us.”
The resolution from Wickens sought to have the municipality request that the province amend Ontario Regulation 665/98 to allow Sunday hunting in Grey Highlands. The province updates the regulation twice a year on April 1 and Sept. 1.
The resolution did not receive much support from members of council.
Coun. Joel Loughead cited “overwhelming opposition” to the concept that he had heard since Wickens had announced his notice of motion.
Deputy mayor Dane Nielsen said he didn’t see a “significant need” for Grey Highlands to make the change.
Coun. Nadia Dubyk said: “the status quo seems to be working right now.”
Mayor Paul McQueen noted that Grey Highlands had considered the idea a number of years ago and decided not to move forward. He also said West Grey had moved towards allowing a Sunday hunt, but later rescinded the matter after public outcry.
“You don’t know until you put it forward,” said McQueen.
After the motion was defeated, Loughead praised Wickens for raising the issue on behalf of a citizen and bringing it to the council for a debate and decision.
“That’s a difficult one to bring forward. That is the work of a councillor,” he said.