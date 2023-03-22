Renfrew – One of Renfrew’s busiest roads is getting pushed to the front of the construction line to have work well underway prior to the passing of the 2023 budget.
Mike Asselin, the town’s Director of Public Works, updated council last Tuesday on a major road project that is slated to begin soon. It is a ‘shave and pave’ project on Gillan Road between Hall Avenue and O’Brien Road.
“This project is identified as priority in this year’s infrastructure schedule and this will require design, then tendering and construction,” he said. “But waiting for formal budget approval means we will lose valuable time getting the actual project started. This was an initiative brought forward to the public works committee and they were receptive to bring it to council to get advance approval.”
Gillan Road is a Collector Road and needs rehabilitation. Staff have estimated the total project cost to be $621,725.
This section of roadway is considered a priority not only because it is now one of the busiest stretches of roadway in town but is the main artery for the new Hunter’s Gate subdivision. It is also the major road into the big box stores such as No Frills, Giant Tiger and Dollarama and it reduces traffic on O’Brien Road.
Once council approves the project it will be sent out for design and when the design is received, it will be brought back to council for approval. It will come back to council at least two more times before actual road work begins.
Councillor Clint McWhirter reminded council that funding for the project is funnelled from the province through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF) and will cover the costs of the entire project.
“Another reason we brought this to council is that the funding is all provincial dollars and we don’t want to risk not having it done in time to receive the funding,” Mr. Asselin said. “This project does not require any local tax dollars.”
Councillor Andrew Dick inquired as to the timeline and whether it will be completed this calendar year.
“The majority of the construction is scheduled to be completed and the project will be finalized,” Mr. Asselin said. “There may be some corrections and deficiencies such as landscaping that may be carried over into 2024 but the majority of the project should be completed in 2023.”
Once completed, the section of roadway will include a multi-use pathway similar to the one found on O’Brien Road near the fairgrounds. The estimated costs in 2023 will be $522,200 with the remainder allocated for 2024.