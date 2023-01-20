LISTOWEL – The Listowel Junior Cyclones hosted a Veteran’s Night during their home game on Jan. 13 at the Steve Kerr Memorial Complex.
Veterans received free admission to the event and took centre stage at the puck drop ceremony prior to the game.
Additionally, Listowel Legion Branch 259 hosted the ‘After The Storm’ meal for attendees.
“(We were) honoured to have eight Canadian veterans including retired Toronto police constable and cadet major with us this evening for the puck drop and an opportunity to show our appreciation for their commitment to our country,” stated a Facebook post from the team after the game.