Taber town council has gotten smaller as Alf Rudd has stepped down from his position to maintain the role of Program Manager for the Taber Police Service Victim Service Unit. Rudd took a moment to explain the reasoning for why he ended up leaving town council.
“That decision was made for me, unfortunately. The province has been developing a new model for service delivery for victim services across Alberta,” said Rudd. “I’ve been doing this job here in the building for the last four and a half years, and then when they decided on the new model, the new model was government run. We would come under a regional concept of delivering victim services and it wouldn’t be like we had developed here, because we have a stand-alone police service. Then we made a decision to have the police service apply to the government for grant money that was currently being provided to the Taber Community Action and Prevention Society board (TCAPS), under which Victim Services worked. We were attached to the nonprofit on the community board. Then when the government was taking over, and we made the grant application for the police service — this was all done in consul- tation with them saying, ‘we don’t know how this model is going to work in our community.’ After a back-and-forth [to find] the best direction, to keep what we had was to make the grant appliction for the funding from the police service, and the police service would absorb Victim Services in as a unit within the police service.”
Rudd then went into how he had to step away from town council due to it being a conflict of interest.
“As the program manager now all of a sudden I’m being absorbed by the police service, I became an employee of the Town of Taber, and once you’re an employee of the Town of Taber the Municipal Government Act prohib- its you from serving on the government’s body, because you’re working for yourself. I mean it’s all sound in logic in the statute. It only makes sense: you’re the public works manager, and you’re sitting on counsel giving yourself direction? It just doesn’t make sense, because I’ve been in the position and there was no conflict while I was sitting on council. Then why would there be a conflict created by that simple change, and apparently you don’t need to justify the conflict it’s just there by virtue of the circumstances. I either had to leave this position, or step down from council, and I knew something was coming but I didn’t know it was gonna be that. I didn’t know that was going to be the unintended consequence of that conflict of interest issue.”
Rudd then explained that he knew the change was coming and that his commitment to Victim Services lead to him stepping down from town council.
“I didn’t get a lot of time to think about it, but I’ve known for the last couple of years that a transition was going to be taking place in the victim services in Alberta,” said Rudd. “I knew that, because I previously served as the president of the provincial association of victim services, and was representing 74 victim services around the province. I knew change was afoot but I didn’t know what I was going to be. Knowing that a transi- tion was coming I made a commitment to the police service that no matter what I would stay here through the transition. So we could go from what we were to whatever we were going to be. I just lived up to the commitment, and that kind of factored in to my decision to step down from the council.”
To end things off Rudd briefly touched on his experience of being a member of Taber’s Town Council.
“It’s an honour to serve at that level, it’s a learning experience, it’s tough, it’s not easy, but I enjoyed supporting the efforts of the whole community while I was in there, and being able to contribute what I thought were some sensible, hold-the-line fiscally responsible ideas. Which was my intent initially so I got to do that which I was glad about, but (will) I go back? I guess time will tell, and that would depend on the citizens of Taber. I hope that they don’t feel that I intentionally disappointed them.”