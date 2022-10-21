All current councillors in the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands are vying for re-election in Monday’s municipal ballot.
They include Brian Mabee, Jeff Lackie, Terry Fodey for Ward 1; Mark Jamison and Gordon Ohlke for Ward 2; Brock Gorrell for Ward 3.
Other contenders are Tom Lawler, Dennis Reid and Brian Cornish for Ward 1; John Paul Jackson for Ward 2; and Jason Page for Ward 3.
A major campaign topic has been the township’s broadband initiative, something acclaimed Mayor Corinna Smith-Gatcke addressed at a recent all-candidates meeting.
“In the fall of 2021, we were ready to submit our Phase Two application for broadband, to only have the provincial government change the due date to July and fail to communicate this to us,” said Smith-Gatcke.
“For now, connectivity is in the hands of the province despite our consistent and persistent inquiries to Minister (Kinga) Surma (the Minister of Infrastructure) and (Steve) Clark (MPP, Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes)."
Councillors seeking re-election tout that their provincially mandated asset management plan has been finished on time, providing an indication of where to focus for the township’s infrastructure. As well, they’d like to see continuation of projects already underway, such as the new fire station in Seeley’s Bay, and the Ivy Lea Wharf project.
The current council also touts that the township has the second-lowest tax rate in the United Counties of Leeds Grenville, behind Athens.
Mabee said he and his fellow councillors are hoping to continue on with some of the programs and processes they have started in the last four years.
“And one of the biggest (concerns) is the waste site and its longevity,” said Mabee.
“We’re not the only township with this dilemma. With the regulations the provincial and federal government put on us for waste sites within our properties, we have to be mindful of that and find a long-term plan, looking into the future, our grandchildren’s future, and maybe collectively as a county, get something made that can process all this garbage and make it a minimal issue than it is presently and save our groundwater.”
Lackie said his focus is on the township’s roads and current projects that aren’t yet completed.
“The roads issue is a continuous process, but we’ve initiated an asset management plan which has inventoried all of our assets, including roads, and have a tracking system as far as how old were the roads when they were last rehabilitated, when they should be serviced, etc.," said Lackie. “I think we’re slowly getting on top of that and I want to see the end result from some of the work that’s been done. Another top priority is the budget. We need to keep our spending down.”
Fodey, like Mabee, also lists waste management as a priority for council during the next term.
“I helped create and sat as chairperson of a waste management group that included staff, residents and council,” said Fodey. “During the past few years, a number of options were discussed and we proceeded with a waste management survey for all residents of TLTI and with the results of this survey we now need to plan forward with the involvement of other municipalities in Leeds and Grenville to try and find efficiency in volume and finance to make some much-needed plans to move into a newer era of green oversight into waste handling.”
Lawler, seeking election in Ward 1, was a councillor in Gananoque in the past, as well as the town’s deputy mayor.
“I’m not one to blame anything that happened in the past, because those that blame what has happened in the past don’t normally have the inside information why council made the decision that they made,” said Lawler. “My (focus) is growth. With assessments geared to go up in 2024, we’re going to have to do something to stabilize the tax rate.”
Cornish, also seeking election in Ward 1, brings with him a background in agriculture, business and management skills. He said he wants to give back to the community and would like to see the township move forward with developments.
Reid, who was born and raised in TLTI but lived in Toronto for several years, describes himself as a traditionalist, saying he believes he can bring a different voice to the council chamber.
Jamison, vying for re-election for Ward 2, said he has a number of goals, including year-round, seven-days-a-week accessible toilet in Lyndhurst and Seeley’s Bay, digital news and information signs in Lyndhurst and Seeley’s Bay, a TLTI-wide traffic management plan, a Community Improvement Plan for TLTI that addresses village needs, from beautification to traffic, water and wastewater systems, and business services.
Gordon Ohlke, vying for re-election in Ward 2, said one must be mindful of the budget and, in Ward 2 specifically, “the issue one hears about above all others is about roads.”
“We have much to do to upgrade and maintain our road net. We also have other issues of infrastructure, we are going to build a modern Fire Station for Seeley’s Bay, a new pavilion in Centennial Park, and a viewing platform in Lyndhurst on Lower Beverly Lake.”
Maintenance and improvement of existing infrastructure is important throughout the Township, Ohlke added.
Jackson, vying for election in Ward 2, said he’s put his name forward due to frustration with “the lack of a voice at the table,” adding he’s upset with the increase in municipal taxes over the last four years, as well as the “lack of transparency in any decision making and the lack of communication with the constituents.”
Page, a 19-year veteran of the Canadian Forces, is seeking election in Ward 3, saying he wants to bring accountability, transparency and accessibility to council.
“There’s a variety of issues,” said Page. "For years I’ve been trying to get a hold of council and haven’t been able to. It’s frustrating, and I started asking my neighbours on their opinions on things going on, some of them said they were looking to sell and leave the township over these issues, so I started looking into why and decided to run.”
Brock Gorrell, seeking re-election in Ward 3, said it’s important that council as a whole, as well as individual councillors and the senior management team, continue to work together in an ever-changing, complex environment.
"(It needs) a collaborative effort among all,” said Gorrell. “I’ve spent the last four years at what I like to call municipal university.”
The township will be offering free accessible transportation, to and from the voting station, on Oct. 24, to residents who are unable to use or do not have access to a personal vehicle due to disability or medical conditions. The voting-day station is located at the Lansdowne Community Hall.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)