ARBORFIELD – The school review committee and the board of education for the North East School Division will meet this month to consider the future of Arborfield School.
They are scheduled to meet Tuesday, Jan. 17 in the Hanover Room at the Tisdale Rec Plex.
On Sept. 29, 2022, the board of education of the North East School Division passed motions to consider grade discontinuance and/or closure of Arborfield School.
A school review committee has been formed and is expected to provide updates and share engagement plans with the community.
This month, the board of education will meet and decide to either discontinue the Arborfield School review or grade discontinuance. Currently community leaders and stakeholders have provided written submissions and impacts of possible school closures and will be meeting with the board to discuss their community consultations.
From this meeting, the board can make a motion to suspend the review, essentially halting the process of the school closing, or it may decide to consider school closure or grade discontinuance.
The school was identified for review based on board policy, meeting the following criteria: Projected enrolment less than 88 pupils;
If there are projected to be three or more grades, or more than three simultaneous course offerings in a classroom;
If the projected enrolment would leave fewer than two students in a grade;
If the projected enrolment is such that staffing allotment by formula will require consideration of more than triple grading;
If the structural integrity of the school building presents safety or other concerns that would require a significant capital expenditure.