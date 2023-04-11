Grey Highlands council is beaming up to the Enterprise fleet management system.
At its meeting on April 5, Grey Highlands council unanimously approved a staff report that recommended the municipality subscribe to the service for its upcoming vehicle needs.
While council voted to proceed with the program, some members expressed skepticism about the move.
“Some of the stuff looked too good to be true,” said Coun. Dan Wickens.
Enterprise, which is better known for its car rental agencies, uses its buying power to get lower prices and offers a system that helps municipalities manage their fleet replacement needs.
Enterprise’s Chris Lockhart made a presentation to council in March and estimated that the system could save Grey Highlands more than $250,000 over ten years. The Enterprise system is part of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario and local authority services group buying program for municipalities.
Coun. Joel Loughead also expressed reservations about the system. Loughead noted that other local municipalities including neighbouring Meaford, The Blue Mountains and Clearview were already working with the Enterprise program.
“Have we reached out? Do we have any idea of their experience with this program?” Loughead asked. “Although I’m skeptical, I’m also hopeful.”
Director of Finance/Treasurer Anna McCarthy said she has had conversations with her colleagues in other municipalities.
“We haven’t heard anything alarming or any reason why we shouldn’t be entering this program,” she said.
McCarthy said the program is relatively new in Ontario, but is well-known south of the border.
“It is a well-established program in the United States,” she said, adding that staff would report back to council about the program after a year and there was no obligation for the municipality to continue. “It is a low-risk agreement to enter into.”
Coun. Nadia Dubyk said she had spoken to a member of Meaford council about the program.
“Overall, they were happy,” said Dubyk, adding that Meaford had approved the continuation of the program in its 2023 budget.
Coun. Tom Allwood said ultimately the program could help modernize the municipality’s fleet and save money.
“At the end of the day, the 10-year savings to the municipality is significant,” he said.