The mine access road from the Town of Rocanville to Nutrien Rocanville will be repaved this fall, and while there is no definite timeline for resurfacing Highway 8 from Moosomin to Rocanville, that section has been “identified in our prioritization system for improvements,” according to Saskatchewan Highways.
The province is investing $7.5 million in resurfacing 15.5 km from Rocanville to the original Rocanville mine site.
The mine road repaving of 15.5 kilometres was announced in the 2023-24 provincial budget.
The mine road project is included in the province’s ongoing $26 million paving project in southeast Saskatchewan.
On July 17, the government of Saskatchewan announced its plans for repaving 230 kilometres of improvements at key corridors in southeast Saskatchewan including a segment of Highway 33, which is part of a plan to improve another 1,000 km of highway in the southeast this season.
This also includes:
• 300 km of medium treatments, like micro surfacing;
• 340 km of pavement sealing;
• 115 km of Thin Membrane Surface (TMS) and rural highway upgrades; and,
• 35 km of gravel rehabilitation.
More than 4,600 kilometres of highways have been improved over the last four years.
Since 2008, more than $12 billion has been invested improving more than 19,400 kilometres of Saskatchewan roads.