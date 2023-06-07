As of Spring 2023, the Alberta Sugar Beet Growers (ASBG) have a new executive director, Jennifer Crowson.
“I am beyond excited to join the Alberta Sugar Beet Growers as the new executive director,” Crowson said. “I look forward to building relationships with the growers and many stakeholders within the sugar beet industry.”
Crowson says that in her new position, she wants to support and advocate for farm families and ASBG as a whole. Previous to coming into the role of executive director, Crowson says, her relationship with ASBG was collaborative in nature from when she was a municipal councillor with the M.D. of Taber.
“In my role, we as a council supported the ‘Domestic Sugar Policy’ that has been proposed by ASBG,” Crowson said. “We would meet annually with ASBG and the Ag Services Board.”
Her opportunity to become executive director came about when she became aware that Melody Garner-Skiba would be retiring in Spring 2023. Crowson said it excited her to be able to represent Alberta Sugar Beet Growers as the executive director going forward, as she has a passion for rural life, agriculture, and government relations.
“I feel that ASBG as an organization is a great organization with an engaged board of directors,” Crowson said. “It makes me proud to be a part of an organization that has a clear vision to ensure a progressive, united, and sustainable sugar beet industry that will exist for future generations.”
Crowson also feels that her past experience with Alberta Agriculture will be helpful in her new role. She, Crowson says, has lived in the Hays/Vauxhall area for 23 years and over those years she has been involved in agriculture on a small scale.
Crowson says that she and her husband have always raised livestock, namely sheep, goats, cattle and laying hens. Crowson says she has also been a long-standing member of the Vauxhall Agricultural Society since about 2008, serving as the president for 10 years. The Vauxhall Agricultural Society, Crowson says, has tried to support the communities in a number of areas, be it farm safety, farmers markets, community events and rodeos.
“I love serving others and doing my best to support them so that they feel supported and heard,” Crowson said.