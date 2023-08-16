Essex MPP Anthony Leardi estimates around 2000 individuals headed down to the Ciociaro Club last Friday evening to participate in the region’s first Ford Fest event that brought the Ontario Premier to the area.
It’s electric, it’s exciting,” Leardi said of the energy at the event, noting the Premier attended the festival with Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie, Chatham-Kent-Leamington MPP Trevor Jones, and another 15 caucus members from across the Province, as they not only work together, the celebrate together, too.
He spoke of how Ford Fest has been an event in other regions for a while, and that because “[Premier] Doug Ford loves our area so much, he said ‘I got to get down there,’” Leardi said.
Organizers expected to have a great turnout, but “We were not expecting a crowd of over 2000 people. This is pretty incredible.”
He spoke of how around $25B in automotive and manufacturing investments in Ontario have taken place, and businesses have seen that across the world.
“People are seeing that if you want to invest, Ontario is the place to invest.” Those investments, Leardi added, are in part due to the policies the Ford government has implemented. “Other investments are going to follow that pattern.”
The region, Leardi continued, is exploding in terms of population growth and jobs, and the demand for skilled trades will continue to get stronger.
“If you are a young person, and you have an interest in skilled trades, you better sign up, because the demand for skilled trades is going to become explosive,” Leardi added.
“I love Windsor-Essex,” Ford said, taking to the stage, as attendees cheered and chanted.
Ford recognized IBEW 773, while he wore the Union’s shirt, noting it has an amazing program for students. To those in the union, “I have your backs. I will always have your backs,” Ford said.
He also recognized Dave Cassidy and other national reps of UNIFOR, and local municipal reps who were onsite.
Ford spoke of the acute care hospital in the works for the region, the widening of Highway 3, supporting Windsor with a Highway 401/ Lauzon Parkway interchange connection, and the Stellantis deal for the new electric vehicle battery plant, which was possible, he said, because of the local representatives at Queen’s Park.
“I’ll let you in on a secret. There’s a few more billion dollars of investment coming down to Windsor,” Ford teased.
“We are fortunate here. We are blessed here. We are going to make sure when we bring these great paying jobs, we need affordable, obtainable housing. We have to make sure we don’t have these interest rates going up any more, because they are killing people...We are going to continue working with the municipalities, with the auto sector, and everyone that’s involved, we will continue having Windsor-Essex booming. This is the talk of Canada right now...We are going to make it the best place to live, work, and play.”
Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy spoke about how she and Deputy Mayor Rob Shepley attended the event. She said it is always great to connect with the Premier to raise local issues. She looks forward to attending the upcoming Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) Conference to further be able to speak with Ministers about Essex and any issues or concerns local representatives may have.
Shepley added he is excited to hear more about those future investments Ford teased and is looking forward to seeing how they will benefit the region.
“We will continue to keep Essex in front of the Premier every chance we get,” Shepley assured.