Last week, the town of Rosemere announced that it had commissioned artwork by Kanehsata’kehró:non multidisciplinary artist Caira Karíhwenhà:wi Nicholas in an effort to honour the presence and contributions of Indigenous Peoples.
“I was so excited. I was so nervous. A little daunting, not going to lie. But in general, I’m just ecstatically excited,” said Nicholas.
The work is slated to be unveiled on June 21, 2023 - National Indigenous Peoples Day - and then remain on display at the Floreat Pavilion next to the river in Charbonneau Park.
“Essentially, they informed us that they were looking to acquire a piece that would encompass the water. They gave me full artistic freedom to choose how and what I would be doing,” she said.
“The project kind of shifted, and we settled on something that will actually be hanging. So, this installation will be in a common space in the pavilion within the park.”
Rosemere mayor Eric Westram told The Eastern Door that since the town was built on Indigenous territory, it was important to his community to both acknowledge and honour that fact.
“We started talking about this project five years ago. And after we built the Floreat Pavilion (in 2021), at that point, we had already decided to have Indigenous artwork in the pavilion,” said the mayor.
“She stood out because she really understood the location and land and the need to bring closer together the community to nature.”
Nicholas explained that she has visited the park and pavilion on multiple occasions for inspiration and has picked up on a few aspects that she hopes to incorporate into the work.
“I would hope that people, as they go through the park, are going to see those things and see it in the piece. No matter what age you are, I hope that it’ll remind you of the importance of the water and hopefully give our people the shoutout that I think we deserve,” she said.
Nicholas said that she has been interested in art her whole life but that most Kanehsata’kehró:non and Kahnawa’kehró:non know her from her musical talent – she is also a singer – and participated in talent shows throughout her youth in both communities.
Her mom is Robin Sky, and her dad is Jimmy Nicholas.
The artist also plays the piano and paints, and during the pandemic, she picked up knitting and crocheting. Recently she started the Ratiwennenhá:wi language immersion program in the community.
She is also the tourism development officer at the Mohawk Council of Kanesatake’s Economic and Business Development department.
“I intend on utilizing a lot of my knowledge and multiple different mediums because I envision this piece requiring more than one medium and opening that opportunity up makes me think of how many things I can incorporate. For example, fine motor skills, like things that I’ve done with my hands,” said Nicholas.
Overall, Nicholas expressed pride and gratitude for this opportunity, and she hopes that the community will put their fears or insecurities aside to pursue their dreams.