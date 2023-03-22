CORNWALL – The Municipality of South Dundas is getting a little help from its friends by way of a grader loan from SDG Counties.
SDG Counties council learned at its March 20 meeting that the upper-tier municipality will lend a surplus grader to South Dundas in 2023.
South Dundas sold the grader it owned due to mechanical issues. Since that sale, the municipality has contracted out the service at a much higher cost.
At the same time, due to the paved shoulder on most SDG Counties roads, the Transportation department determined that the older of its two graders was no longer needed and should be sold for surplus.
South Dundas officials approached the Counties about an equipment loan of the surplus grader for now.
This is not the first time such an equipment loan between upper and lower tier municipalities has happened. In 2022, South Stormont Township was loaned a surplus snowplow after procurement delays stalled the delivery of a new plow for that township.
In receiving the equipment loan, South Dundas is responsible for any running repairs to the grader while being used, and must return the equipment in a condition that will not reduce the sale value when it is sent to auction.
Delaying the auction sale for 2023 will not impact the SDG Counties budget, or its own equipment procurement reserve.