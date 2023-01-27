HURON-PERTH – In Huron-Perth, the challenges of the respiratory illness season continue as viruses such as COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) still circulate the region.
In a recent release from Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH), the organization outlines the issues that arise from this “triple threat” season and how to protect yourself.
Influenza activity peaked in December, however local cases are continuing to be reported. From Sept. 4 to Dec. 31, 2022, there were 121 lab-confirmed cases of the flu, nine hospitalizations, one death and one outbreak.
“Huron-Perth is still experiencing a complicated respiratory illness season, which has led to a lot of strain on our health-care system,” stated Dr. Miriam Klassen, Medical Officer of Health.
“I urge everyone to keep ‘layering up’ to protect themselves, their loved ones and the community from viruses such as COVID-19, influenza, RSV and colds.”
The release also advises on how to know if you are up-to-date with vaccinations.
“If you did not receive a COVID-19 booster in the fall of 2022, you should get a booster now,” it explains. However, if you have received a booster on or after Sept. 1, there is no provincial recommendation to receive another dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Original and bivalent COVID-19 vaccines will boost immune responses and are likely to provide significant protection against hospitalization and severe disease,” states the release.
For more information on HPPH, visit https://www.hpph.ca/en/index.aspx or call them at 1-888-221-2133.