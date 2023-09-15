YES Theatre has done it again. Another successful show opened last Thursday at the Refettorio. The Refettorio is downtown Sudbury’s new open-to-the-sky theatre space on Durham Street.
Following the sustained run of “Jersey Boys” and the popular “Romeo and Juliet”, the enchanting sing-along music of Canadian icon Shania Twain had the crowd on their feet and dancing to the tunes.
Shania - who lived for a time in Sudbury when she was a teenager - has sold more than 100 million records, making her the best-selling female artist in country music history and one of the best-selling music artists of all time.
Her success garnered her several titles, including the "Queen of Country Pop" and this show is an homage to her career and her music.
Director Ruthie Nkut confirms the show “is doing very well at the box office. Have a dinner downtown, then come to see it. It’s a big, epic concert.”
If audience participation is the objective, then producer Alessandro Costantini and director Nkut earn five gold stars. Foot stomping and fist-pumping energy in Twain classics like “That Don’t Impress Me Much” turned smiles on everywhere.
“Timeless and uplifting melodies,” the promotional material said correctly.
“Forever and For Always: The Music of Shania Twain” has a run time of 65 minutes and, unlike most theatres, has no narrator. Instead, it relies totally on the songs telling the story of Twain’s life, love, low and high points with lyrics and laughter.
Twain herself says, “Without a doubt, the best way to get to know me is through my music.”
Orchestrated and arranged by Barry Miles, the show has a live band that includes two guitars, a mandolin, drums and a keyboard.
“These are exceptionally talented professional musicians," Miles said. "This is my first foray into the world of theatre. We are doing eight shows a week.”
The show was completely created and conceptualized exclusively for this space and this season, he said.
“You won’t see this anywhere else.”
Miles knows this music well: “My Mother played Twain’s CDs non-stop in the 1990s.”
There are six performers. They all take the lead at some point. There is a weave not just on the stage, but right into the seating as the performers dance and prance in brightly coloured cowboy boots and stylistically inspired costumes.
From “You’re Still the One”, every song is animated and frequently and all vocals come together to enhance the resonance.
Who are the performers? Maryn Tarini, Virginia Brock, Janie Pinard, Dominica Fromenta, Tonya Downey and Katie Behun each play Twain.
“We are all Shania," Pinard said. "We start as an ensemble. Sure, it is a Shania Twain tribute, but it’s like there is a little bit of Spice Girls to the energy. Each of us brings something unique to the stage. Sure, she is a pop country icon, but she is also sort of a fashion icon, too. I grew up with her music.
Virginia Brock admitted that "as a teen, I resisted Twain, but as an adult, I appreciate the emotional understanding in her words.”
Behun added: “I’ve done lots of YES Theatre. There is a beautiful flow to this performance.”
“This is my first YES production, but I am so familiar with these songs. I knew her CDs and the lyrics by heart,” Dominica Fromenta said.
“I’ve sung most of my life,” said Tonya Downey. “Now, I’ve been singing Shania in the car since I knew I was going to be part of this. I’ve never worn cowboy boots in my life, but I find them really comfortable.”
If you go
Forever and For Always: The Music of Shania Twain is performed twice daily Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays at 6 and 8:30 p.m.
Sundays at 4 and 6 p.m.
Tickets are $22.15 to $45
Go to sudburytheatre.com for more details and ticket purchase.
Some shows are already sold out. The last performances are on Sept. 24
Location: YES Refettorio, 131 Durham St., Sudbury
The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.
X: SudburyStar