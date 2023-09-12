Any resident of Powassan caught damaging or breaking municipal equipment will be barred from using all municipally owned facilities for one year.
The enforcement will be applied through the municipality's trespass policy.
Town council made the decision after Mayor Peter McIsaac told councillors there have been many acts of vandalism taking place at the community parks over the past several months.
McIsaac said the incidents involve young people and now the town is fighting back.
The municipality already has cameras at various locations and McIsaac said “we can identify some of the individuals who have done damage to the community.”
In some cases the damage is considerable.
McIsaac said in one incident a few months ago a young person used a baseball bat to destroy playground equipment.
“I had people telling me that person's name on Main Street,” he said.
McIsaac said the incidents are an inconvenience to parents who take their children to the parks and then find the kids can't play there because the equipment is broken.
Additionally, this becomes a cost to taxpayers because the broken playground equipment needs to be replaced and the mayor says this becomes expensive.
All councillors were on board with the one-year ban, including Dave Britton.
Britton said it was disappointing when recently he took his granddaughter to the park and learned the slide was no longer there because someone broke it.
As an extra deterrent, McIsaac suggested perhaps the town's bylaw enforcement officer can patrol several of the public facilities in the evening.
“Maybe if people know there's a municipal presence in the evening they won't bust up the slide,” he said.
The ban will take effect from the time the municipality learns who did the damage and not from when the vandalism occurred, because McIsaac says knowing who was responsible could take time.
The cameras would be used to conclusively identify the perpetrators.
Since the ban applies to all municipally owned properties, this includes no entry to the Sportsplex, where hockey games are played, or to 250 Clark, which hosts many activities, the outdoor swimming pool, ballfield and the playground.
Imagine being the individual getting caught breaking equipment, said McIssac, and then having to tell your parents you can't play hockey for a season.
He's hoping that's food for thought before someone vandalizes any public property in the future.
Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter, funded through the federal government.