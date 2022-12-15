A First Nation in Ontario will now have clean water to drink after a four-year long-term drinking-water advisory was lifted in their community last week.
Sachigo Lake First Nation – located about 425 kilometres north of the town of Sioux Lookout – will no longer have to boil its drinking water after completing upgrades and expansions to the community’s water infrastructure.
The advisory had been in place since October 19, 2018.
Sachigo Lake First Nation chief Robert Beardy was thankful for the fact that he was able to officially put an end to the advisory.
“As people of the land, we understand firsthand how clean water is the starting point to all life. For the people of Sachigo Lake First Nation, potable water from which we can drink, bathe and cook has been a long time in coming,” Beardy said. “As Chief, I am pleased that finally today, I can tell community members that the water is good, the water is drinkable and that the clean water flowing from our taps takes us one step closer towards fairness and equity, safety and well-being.”
Sachigo Lake First Nation has a population of about 500.
Sachigo Lake First Nation and Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) have worked in partnership to invest approximately $29 million over a period of five years, Beardy said.
“We are grateful for the efforts undertaken by those who helped us work towards this. Migwech for helping us make this a reality,” he said, adding the community must be vigilant to ensure the feds continue to follow up on their commitments in the future. “Looking ahead, however, we must ensure that ISC maintains critical capital investments into Sachigo Lake’s infrastructure so that our children and those yet to come can expect clean drinking water from their taps, too. But today we celebrate and offer our friends in government a big migwech.”
Federal Indigenous Services minister Patty Hajdu was ebullient in her praise for the community.
“The people responsible for upgrades to the community water infrastructure worked through the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain delays,” Hajdu said.. “Despite all of these barriers, they finished the job. Congratulations, Sachigo Lake First Nation on this new chapter.”