After a consultation process the school district admitted was stressful for parents, students and staff, Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools has officially dropped one of the proposed solutions to Nanaimo District Secondary School’s capacity issue.
Trustees supported a recommended staff motion that the school district conduct further consultation as well as provide additional information regarding potential options for addressing capacity at the district’s largest high school. That recommendation was amended to include that Gabriola Elementary be removed from consideration to feed into Cedar Secondary.
“I’d like to propose that we alleviate the anxiety for the students and parents and residents of Gabriola Island tonight,” Trustee Mark Robinson, who introduced the amendment, said before it passed unanimously. “We hear the community and it’s clear that Gabriolans do not want to have their kids go to Cedar.”
At its February board meeting, school district staff announced it would be taking the proposed scenario of sending Gabriola students entering Grade 8 in September 2023 to Cedar Secondary out of consideration, saying the consultation indicated there was a clear lack of support from affected families for the move. However, at that point, the district had not said it had eliminated from consideration sending Gabriola students to Cedar Secondary in future.
“I think that the community took a collective exhale with the news,” Julie Sperber, who is on a subcommittee of the Gabriola Parent Advisory Council that organized a petition and board presentation opposing the move to Cedar, said. “I am grateful that the consultation process yielded these results and that the trustees heard the concerns from the community.”
During the public consultation in February, top comments received through the online feedback tool, ThoughtExchange, overwhelmingly were related to keeping Gabriola students at NDSS or not sending them to Cedar. Members of the lacrosse academy were also vocal about remaining at NDSS.
Secretary-Treasurer Mark Walsh called the consultation process a “maybe we learned something moment.
“We really tried to focus on and limit the impact on groups that would make the number difference [at NDSS] without throwing everything into the hopper and kind of needlessly creating unnecessary angst from the groups that potentially would be impacted, which to also a certain extent limited who we heard from.”
The consultation has resumed and a plan will be communicated to families and staff once it is confirmed, staff told the Sounder.
Sperber said while “the reduction of collective stress with this [Cedar decision] is welcome and appreciated,” she is prepared for the possibility that other options that would shift Gabriola students out of NDSS could be proposed in the next phase of the engagement, noting John Barsby Secondary has been mentioned during meetings as having space.
“Although I am not sure if that would translate to being a new option in the further engagement process, I do think parents and caregivers on Gabriola should consider that as the next potential scenario presented for Gabriola students,” Sperber said, “and if that does transpire, hopefully the community doesn’t feel as surprised by it and has had time to discuss that.”
In its analysis of one of the initially proposed scenarios, that sports academy students shift to Barsby, the school district noted that adding additional students to the high school would have an impact on space currently used by the learning alternatives program.
According to the staff report delivered to the board March 28, next steps will include speaking with students and parents who were not going to be impacted by the potential moves proposed in the school district’s consultation report, visiting schools on the Mainland with similar capacity issues, further consideration of how moving sports academies to another school could jeopardize the future of the programs and further costing of portable expansion and potential contribution to expanding the school.
“The district wants to acknowledge that the process has caused stress to potentially impacted students and their families,” the report says. “However, addressing the capacity issue at NDSS is extremely important.”