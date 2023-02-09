Local agencies are offering space for a quiet gathering Friday afternoon for those affected by the earthquake that struck Monday in southern Turkey and northern Syria.
St. James United Church on Romaine Street, along with Oasis and the Abraham Festival, has invited people to a drop-in time from 2 to 3:30 p.m. for a quiet and neutral space for anyone grief-stricken, overwhelmed, sad or worried about the earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey.
“The tragedy in Syria and Türkiye is weighing heavily on those in our community who are mourning the loss of loved ones and those who share in their grief,” states a posting to the church’s Facebook page.
The New Canadians Centre has heard from community members who have lost family members and friends in the earthquake “and who are anxiously watching things unfold from afar,” according to a posting to the organization’s Facebook page.
Community members have also reached out to ask how to help. The New Canadians Centre recommends that donations be made to either Islamic Relief Canada or Global Medic, which have a well-established presence in the affected regions.
Donations can be made online at islamicreliefcanada.org/ or globalmedic.ca/
The federal government has said it will match up to $10 million in donations to the Canadian Red Cross for relief efforts. The money is in addition to the $10 million in aid already announced by the government.
The death toll as of Thursday has topped 20,000 people while tens of thousands were also injured and left many children as orphans after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria on Monday.
Many of those affected of those living in the communities affected are already relying on humanitarian assistance.
Oasis is a community centre based on Islamic principles where Muslims are invited to pray, eat and socialize together. Non-Muslims are also welcome. It meets at St. James United Church.
The Abraham Festival is an interfaith group that is a gathering of spiritual descendants of Abraham — Jews, Christians and Muslims.
The Kawartha Muslim Religious Association, which operates at the Al-Salaam Mosque on Parkhill Road West in Peterborough, issued a statement Thursday: “We would like to extend our condolences to our community members who have relatives or friends in the Turkey and Syria and may have impacted by the devastating earthquake that occurred on Feb. 6. Our hearts and Dua’a are for the victims and their families. May Allah Subhanah wa Taalah shower them with His mercy and grant them Jannah.”
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.